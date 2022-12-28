All-Area Volleyball Player of the Year - Mattie Dalton, Fremont

Fremont’s Mattie Dalton is this year’s All-Area Volleyball Player of the Year.

The big swinging sophomore powered the Tigers to a 21-11 season and just shy of a second-straight state tournament appearance.

For much of the season, Dalton was Fremont’s offense. She put down 505 kills—the second most in Class A—on 1,367 swing while hitting a team-leading .221.

Dalton wasn’t just a big hitter on the front line, but a six-rotation player for Fremont.

She finished with 52 aces, 259 digs, and 328 receptions, all third most for the Tigers.

Dalton was named to the Omaha World-Herald Class A Second-Team and was a Lincoln Journal Star Honorable Mention.

Special Mention—

Bergan volleyballTo pick out a singular Knight to highlight is like asking which part of a watch is most important to it keeping time.

Sure, minute and hour hand take the front facing glory, but they are incorrect if the internal pieces are out of sync or are unprotected if the case is damaged.

That was the beauty of the Knights 33-5 season that culminated in the program’s fifth-straight appearance in a state championship game was the group’s collective cohesion.

Every player had their role and played it to near perfection.

Paige Frickenstein (335 kills) and Kaitlyn Mlnarik (253 kills) handled the offensive output for Bergan, set up by Rebecca Baker (817 assists), who was fed by the backline of Summer Bojanski and Carlee Hapkee. Addie Gilfrey, Claire Mlnarik, Sydney Meyer, Linden Nosal and Caitlyn Pitt all did their parts off the bench.

Honorable Mention

Arlington—Emme Timm

Cedar Bluffs—Ali Bartholomaus, Maddie Thomas

Fremont—Emmalee Sheppard, Makayla Belmont, Elena Estudillo, Kate Denker

Logan View—Grace Schlueter, Sophia Vacha, Haley Isaac, Jessica Nelson, Neveah Vacha,

North Bend—Kaitlyn Emanuel, Josie Cleveringa, Lindsey Emanuel, Kathryn Gaughen.