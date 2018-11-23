Senior Middle hitter Erin Prusa of Howells-Dodge has been named to the All-East Husker Conference first-team volleyball squad.
Prusa is joined by Bailey Helzer of Oakland-Craig, Clarkson-Leigh teammates Ashlynn Novotny and Kaegan Held, Stanton teammates Jessie Brandl and Bree Burtwistle, Jordan Wegner of Wisner-Pilger and Taya Beller of Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family.
Prusa finished with 266 kills and hit .270 for the Jaguars, who finished 16-15. She added 60 blocks and 21 ace serves.
“She was dominant for us this year,” Howells-Dodge coach Neil VanLengen said. “We just didn’t have enough talent to win more game.”
The second team included Lauren Emanuel of North Bend and Shaylin Daugherty of Logan View/Scribner-Snyder.
Emanuel, a 6-1 middle hitter, is a three-year starter for Coach Amy Sterup. She was slowed in the early part of the 2018 season while returning from major back surgery.
“From the start, though, she was a strong blocker at the net and her hitting by the end of the season was back on track,” Sterup said. “She also played all the way around for us by mid-season. Lauren is a dominate player and a good leader on our team.”
Emanuel finished with 179 kills, 15 aces, 76 solo blocks, 25 set assists and 100 digs.
The 5-8 Daugherty also had to overcome her share of adversity. A four-year starter, she battled through two ACL tears during her high school career.
She finished with 180 kills, 50 blocks and 15 aces.
“Her stats only tell part of the story of how much she anchored our defense and affected our attack,” Logan View/Scribner-Snyder coach Brad Schlegel said. “ Along with leading our teams in kills and hitting efficiency (.180), Shaylin held blockers in the middle and allowed our outside hitters to swing away against single blocks. On defense, she caused countless hitting errors by her presence on the block.”
Other members of the second team include West Point-Beemer teammates Sierra Kile and Sidney Swanson, Twin River teammates Gabi Wieck and Marissa Morris, Anna Wakehouse of Tekamah-Herman and Allie Schneider of HLHF.
The third team includes Jessi Brester of Howells-Dodge. She finished with 197 kills, 39 aces and 166 digs. The third unit also includes Stanton teammates Liz Christensen, Makenna Espinoza and Reba Waskowiak, Riley Jurgens of Madison, Halee Steffensmeier of Clarkson-Leigh, Brittney Veik of HLHF and Aspin Waterman of Wisner-Pilger.
Area honorable mention selections include Megan Ortmeier of North Bend, Taya VanLengen and Alyssa Coufal of Howells-Dodge, Taylor Ruwe of Logan View/Scribner-Snyder and Brooklyn Weddle of West Point-Beemer.