Nate Pribnow doesn’t have to worry about ways to stop Sierra Kile or Maggie Schmidt on Saturday in the Warrior Classic.
Kile and Schmidt, former standouts at West Point-Beemer and Arlington, respectively, are members of the White squad that Pribnow is coaching in the 13th annual event.
“It is kind of nice not having to write a scouting report on how you are going to slow down Sierra Kile or prevent her from hitting 3-pointers all over the place,” Pribnow said. “I like having some of these girls on our team instead of playing against them.”
Pribnow and Luke Brenn of Arlington are coaching the White squad that will play the Darks, coached by Rod Peters or Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur and John O’Connor of Bennington. Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the Wikert Event Center. The boys game will follow at 8.
Lynn Smith of Yutan, a member of the Darks, said she was happy to be selected for the game.
“It is really a good honor to be with all of these good players,” she said. “I’m really excited for this game.”
This is the third time that Pribnow has been involved in the Classic. His first year he coached with Linda Walker of Wahoo High. Last year he worked with former Fremont High School coach Tony Weinandt.
“I really like this type of all-star game because it carries on the Swedish Classic that Dewaine Gahan and his wife, Bobbie, did for a long time in Oakland,” Pribnow said. “There are a lot of good athletes out there, but we play the game in memory of Dewaine and what he put together.”
Gahan died in 2008, but Warrior Classic organizer Rich McGill and others have continued the all-star tradition.
“I grew up close to Dewaine’s son, Joe, and played baseball with him,” Pribnow said. “I think this is a great game and I’m glad that Rich McGill and Rich Ray have kept this going and kind of carried on Dewaine’s legacy.”
Both teams practiced Tuesday and Thursday nights in preparation for Saturday’s event.
“We have girls that can score from the outside and we have some nice post players on the inside,” Pribnow said. “We have a good group of girls and a lot of them competed against each other. They’ve meshed together pretty well.”
Smith also liked the chemistry of her squad.
“I think we’re all unselfish,” she said. “We have some good shooters and we’re not afraid to take a shot.”
The all-stars will have something they didn’t have to worry about during the prep season — a 24-second shot clock.
“Honestly, I’m a little worried about it,” Smith said. “I know we’ll be running up and down the court a lot. I usually like to take my time so we can get a good play going and we can get an open shot.”
Pribnow told his White squad to be cognizant of the shot clock.
“I’ve been telling them that when we rebound, you have to bust your butt down the floor and get ready to score,” he said.
Pribnow’s roster includes Midland University recruit Emma Shepard of Fremont High and two players he is very familiar with — Allison Dieckmann and Haley Kempf. The two were starters on Bergan’s Class D-1 state champion volleyball and basketball teams.
“I’ve worked with those two for a long time and it will be fun to coach them once more,” he said. “It is something special. Those two have accomplished a lot during their Bergan careers — not only in basketball, but also in volleyball. Just having them on the team will be a memorable experience for me.”
Smith will have a teammate competing in the all-star game, but they won’t be on the same side. Taylor Arensberg is a member of the Whites.
“I’m looking forward to going up against Taylor,” Smith said. “There will definitely be some bragging rights for whoever wins.”
Pribnow said the Warrior Classic participants just need to enjoy the moment.
“I told them to be outgoing and get to know the other girls and make some new friendships,” he said. “I think everyone is going to play hard. The main thing is have fun and the rest will take care of itself.”