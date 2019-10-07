COLUMBUS — Jake Smrcina altered his varsity girls cross country lineup Friday for the Columbus Invitational, but the Tigers produced familiar results.
Fremont had five runners, including the top three finishers, place in the top nine on its way to winning the team championship with 21 points. Norfolk was the runner-up.
“We made a few changes to our lineup today, giving opportunities to some of our younger girls while taking time to get a few others healthy and ready for the next few weeks,” Smrcina said. “That shifted our lineup a little bit and we had girls running in new situations. In both our varsity and junior varsity races we had girls step up and compete very well.”
Although four regular varsity performers didn’t compete, the Tigers rolled to the title. Mia Wagner won the individual race in 19:42 while teammates Emily Nau (19:43) and Shelby Bracker (19:44) were second and third, respectively.
“Mia and Emily worked together to take the lead about halfway through with Mia just nudging ahead at the finish line for her first-ever cross country varsity win,” Smrcina said. “Shelby rallied well to give us a 1-2-3 sweep.”
Alex Sasse overcame losing a shoe early to finish sixth in 20:38. Avry LaFavor was ninth in 20:46 while Madi Ustohal also earned a medal, finishing 15th in 21:02.
In the junior varsity division, Fremont finished second to the Panthers. Janice Nelson led the Tigers by placing second in 22:23.
“She ran her best race ever,” Smrcina said. “She was very aggressive and made a huge move early in the race. Her risk really paid off.”
Maddi Gross (22:34) and Jenna Knuppel (22:40) were third and fourth for FHS. Allison Merrill placed 14th in 24:02 while Katie Bertram was 17th in 24:16.
Smrcina was pleased with how both of his squads performed. Fremont will compete Thursday at the Kearney Country Club in the Heartland Athletic Conference Meet.
“It was nice to finally get a cool day,” the coach said. “The HAC will definitely be quite a challenge while we get to see the state course again.”