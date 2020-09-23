Area athletes nominated for U.S. Bank Believres and Achievers award

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The NSAA announced its annual U.S. Bank Believers & Achievers local school award winners Wednesday.

Each NSAA member school is able to submit four senior students for recognition in this awards program in designation for their excellence on the field and in the classroom.

The field is pared down to 48 finalists and eight winners, who receive a $500 scholarship.

To be eligible, the athlete must be a senior with a 3.5 or higher GPA and must participate in an NSAA event.

Area nominees

Archbishop Bergan: Angelee Rump, Lauren Baker, Aleesha Broussard and Shea Gossett

Arlington: Joshua Miller, Joshua Iossi and Claire Allen

Cedar Bluffs: Brody Ptomey, Christine Kotschwar and Skylar Shanahan

Fremont: Shannon Engel, Siana Hernandez-Lango, Amelia Knosp and Alex Bigsby

Logan View: Valerie Uehling, Josie Kahlandt and Riley Hoetfelker

North Bend Central: Jaxon Wietfeld, Hannah Williams, Delaney Richardson and Bethany Wiebold

Yutan: Kaden Hufstedler, Caden Egr

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0