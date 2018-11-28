Team: Douglas County West
Coach: Chip Daehling
Record last year: 11-12
Returning starters: Senior 6-5 forward Ty Eggen.
Other lettermen: Sophomore 6-0 guard Carson Roubicek, sophomore 6-2 guard Kyle Marick, junior 6-2 guard Max Kirby, junior 6-0 guard Breenen Lopeman and junior 5-11 guard-forward Trevor Seaman.
Promising newcomers: Senior 6-3 forward Trevan Billings, freshman 6-2 forward Payson Gillespie, sophomore 6-2 forward Chase Jones and freshman 6-2 forward Zach Spanke.
Outlook: "With only two seniors, we are a young, but talented team," Daehling said. "Defense and rebounding will be our toughest challenge to overcome each game. Hopefully our young team can grow up quickly. If so, we can be a tough team throughout the season." Eggen averaged 8 points and 6 rebounds a game while Roubick added 5 points and 2 rebounds per game.
---
Team: Howells-Dodge
Coach: Kevin Janata
Record last year: 13-12
Returning starters: Senior 5-11 guard Josh Brester, senior 6-4 center Lane Hegemann, senior 5-11 guard Kade Hegemann.
Other lettermen: Junior 6-1 guard Luke Rocheford.
Promising newcomers: Junior 6-1 guard-forward Darrin Pokorny, senior 6-2 forward Seth Cech, senior 6-3 center Cole Stewart, senior 5-9 guard Matt Cada, junior 5-11 guard Charlie Dvorak, 6-1 freshman guard-forward Blake Sindelar.
Outlook: Janata begins his first season with the Jaguars. "We are going to be a young team with a lot to prove," he said. "There is a new coach with a new system so there may be some growing pains, but they are a hungry team and ready to work." Lane Hegemann tops the returnees with 7.8 points and 7.1 rebounds per game. "We are a very athletic team with a lot of depth," Janata said. "We realistically could go eight or nine deep with different starters depending on match-ups."
---
Team: Mead
Coach: PJ Quinn
Record last year: 11-13
Returning lettermen: Senior guard Aidan Mongan, junior guard JT Haag, sophomore guard Hunter Pickworth, senior forward Caleb Dickes and senior forward Cale Tweedy.
Promising newcomers: Senior Ethan Lihs, sophomores Baley LaCroix, Cade Mongan, Calvin Muhlback and Blain Nicola, and freshman Tyler Pickworth.
Outlook: We will have to overcome the loss of some key components from last season," Quinn said. "Some young players will have to find their role on the team and help replace last year's three valuable seniors."
---
Team: Wahoo High
Coach: Kevin Scheef
Record last year: 27-2
Returning Starters: None
Returning lettermen: Senior 6-5 forward Winston Cook, senior 5-8 guard Blake Lacey, senior 6-1 guard Karson Hesser, junior 6-0 forward Trey Scheef, junior 6-3 forward Thomas Waido.
Promising newcomers: Senior 6-1 guard-forward Nick Oden, senior 6-0 guard Gerardo Madrid, junior 6-0 guard Trevin Luben, sophomore 5-11 guard Trevor Kasischke.
Outlook: Coach Scheef has guided the Warriors to the C-1 state title game the past two seasons, including a championship in 2018. "We return just two guys (Cook and Lacey) that played significant minutes last year," Scheef said. "Staying healthy is always a key. Playing unselfishly and having great team chemistry will determine how successful we are this year." Cook averaged 10.3 points and 4.8 rebounds in a reserve role last year. Lacey chipped in 5.9 points and 3.1 assists per contest.
---
Team: Wahoo Neumann
Coach: Mike Weiss
Record last year: 14-10
Returning starters: Senior 6-0 point guard Trey Ahrens, senior 6-0 guard Kobey Simons, senior 6-2 guard-forward Eli Vedral.
Other lettermen: Senior 5-9 guard Brandon Blum, junior 5-11 guard Taylen Pospisil, junior 6-2 forward-center Trey Miller.
Promising newcomers: Junior 6-2 guard Teagan Ahrens, junior 6-4 center Joe Fisher, junior 6-1 forward Jarrett Kmiecik, junior 6-0 guard David Lilly.
Outlook: Weiss calls Trey Ahrens, who average 10.8 points and 2.4 rebounds per game as a junior, an all-state caliber point guard. Simons added 11.8 points per game and is a solid perimeter shooter. Vedral added 9.3 points and 4.1 rebounds per game. The Cavaliers suffered a bad break when sixth man Pospisil tore his ACL in the offseason. Weiss is hoping he'll return in February. "We have to replace both post players from last year, but do have a couple physical and capable post players in Trey Miller and Joe Fisher," Weiss said. "If we can come together and develop good chemistry on the offensive and defensive sides of the ball, we could be a good team by the end of the season." Weiss is looking forward to a Dec. 11 meeting against David City Aquinas at home. His son, Trevor, is in his first season as the Monarchs' coach. "This will be an emotional and fun game for our family," he said.
---
Team: West Point-Beemer
Coach: Coby Bobolz
Record last year: 15-10
Returning starters: Blake Anderson, Ben Vander Griend
Returning lettermen and promising newcomers: Jesus Barragan, Zach Vander Griend, Keegan Doggett, Dylan Newkirk.
Outlook: Bobolz, in his fourth season with the Cadets, will look to replace some key pieces from last year, including Chase and Austin Streeter, Cole Hughes and Hunter Pilakowski.
---
Team: West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic
Coach: Alex Stieren
Record last year: 3-18
Returning Starters: Senior 6-0 forward Jared Minnick, junior 6-5 center Casey Doernemann.
Other lettermen and promising newcomers: Sophomore 6-2 guard Ben Ulrich, junior 6-3 forward Matthew Rolf, 6-3 junior forward Adam Reeson, senior 5-11 forward Hunter Uhing and sophomore 5-10 guard Brendan Rief.
Outlook: The Bluejays hope to improve on last year's 3-18 mark.
---
Team: Yutan
Coach: Justin Petersen
Record last year: 25-3
Returning Starter: Sophomore 5-10 point guard Brady Timm.
Other lettermen: Junior 6-5 wing Colby Tichota, senior 6-5 post Jason Simon, junior 5-11 guard Joel Pleskar, junior 5-9 guard Will Hays.
Promising newcomers: Junior 5-9 guard Trey Knudsen, senior 6-2 post Clayton Nelson.
Outlook: The Chieftains lost four starters off of last season's state tournament squad. "We will be smaller this year, but we have some skilled players," Petersen said.