Bishop Neumann
Mascot: Cavaliers
Class C-1, District 4
NSAA enrollment: 88
The coach
Tim Turman
At present school: 38th year
Career record: 298-156-2
Season outlook
Bishop Neumann turned to a large group of juniors and sophomores last year following a state runner-up finish in 2016. Now the Cavaliers are looking to take advantage of their experience. They return all of their skill-position players, including quarterback Eli Vedral, who threw for 545 yards and rushed for 602 yards. Fullback Luke Fairbanks (556 yards last year) and running back Brandon Blum (579) also return. They'll be running behind an offensive line anchored by Caden Johnson. The defense returns several key pieces, and head coach Tim Turman said he thinks it will be the strength of the team. The Cavaliers will be without returning starting junior safety Taylen Pospisil because of a season-ending ACL injury this summer.
Returning starters
Offense: 6
Defense: 6
Brandon Blum, RB/C, 5-9, 150, Sr.
Luke Fairbanks, FB/B, 6-0, 190, Sr.
Caden Johnson, T/E, 6-3, 240, Sr.
Conrad Saner, C/N, 5-11, 240, Sr.
Juke Unger, R/C, 5-10, 150, Sr.
Eli Vedral, QB/DB, 6-1, 180, Sr.
Spotlight player
Caden Johnson is one of the more dominant two-way linemen in the state, and he's gaining Division I attention. He finished with 75 tackles last season, including a team-high 12½ behind the line of scrimmage.
Fast fact
Bishop Neumann finished with 2,177 rushing yards last year, with 2,009 of those yards coming from underclassmen.
---
Wahoo
Mascot: Warriors
Class C-1, District 4
NSAA enrollment: 136
The coach
Chad Fox
At present school: 17th year
Career record: 106-51
Season outlook
With one of the more talented rosters in the state, Wahoo made a deep run in the 2017 playoffs. The Warriors will miss the contributions of players such as Cameron Quick, Dylan Egr and Brendan Lacy, but plenty of experience returns in the trenches. Sam Kolterman, Jack Sutton, Gunnar Vanek and Brandon Swahn have starting experience up front. The Warriors must find a quarterback to replace Quick, but as many as five running backs are ready to contribute, including junior Trevin Luben, who averaged 8.1 yards per carry in a backup role last year. The Warriors will look to rely on their defensive front seven while the secondary builds experience.
Returning starters
Offense: 4
Defense: 4
Zane Bennett, RB/DB, 5-9, 170, Sr.
Sam Kolterman, OL/LB, 6-0, 205, Sr.
Jack Sutton, OL/DL, 6-3, 235, Sr.
Gunnar Vanek, OL/DL, 6-3, 230, Jr.
Brandon Swahn, OL/DL, 5-11, 210, Jr.
Spotlight player
Sam Kolterman is a force on the wrestling mat and on the gridiron. The state champion wrestler had 114 tackles last year, including a school-record 13 sacks. He also caused five fumbles and blocked three kicks.
---