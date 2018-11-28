Team: Douglas County West
Coach: Taylor Baumert
Record last year: 3-21
Returning starters: Senior 5-5 guard Emma Kroger, sophomore 5-7 guard-forward Jasie Vieth.
Other letterwinners: Senior 5-9 forward Kallie Hemphill, senior 5-6 guard Nyathow Reath, junior 5-11 forward Amanda Prokupek.
Promising newcomers: Freshmen Avery Wright, Paxton Paulson and Faith White.
Outlook: Baumert will rely on several freshmen and sophomores to play prominent roles this season.
---
Team: Howells-Dodge
Coach: Scott Polacek
Record last year: 12-12
Returning letterwinners: Senior 5-9 forward Jessi Brester, junior 5-11 forward Mady Cech, sophomore 5-5 guard Cassie Pieper, senior 6-0 center Erin Prusa.
Promising newcomers: Junior 5-7 guard Grace Kreikemeier.
Outlook: "We should be strong inside and our defense should make us competitive," Polacek said. "We lost our depth due to graduation and an injury so we will need to improve our team chemistry as new players will fill roles." Brester is the top returning player as she averaged 5.4 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game last season.
---
Team: Mead
Coach: Jill Scanlon
Record last year: 10-11
Returning starters: Senior 5-4 guard Michyla Lihs, senior 5-4 guard Josie Parham, junior 5-8 forward Delaney Patocka, junior 5-8 point guard Abby Miller, sophomore 5-10 forward Rebecca Halbmaier.
Other letterwinners: Junior 5-4 guard Jaden Felty, sophomore 5-6 forward Riley Langemeier.
Promising newcomers: Freshman 5-4 guard Emily Hebenstreit, freshman 5-5 guard Emily Quinn, freshman 6-0 post Brianna Lemki.
Outlook: "I'm very excited for the season to come," Scanlon said. "We have more players out this year than any of my other years at Mead, with 18 total. We are deeper than we have ever been, so we're going to be able to push the ball a little more and change up our defenses as times." Miller started as a freshman, but missed last year due to an injury. Patocka (5.3 points per game) and Lihs (4.2 ppg.) are the top returning scorers while Scanlon likes the potential of three freshmen.
---
Team: Wahoo High
Coach: Linda Walker
Record last year: 23-4
Returning starters: Senior 6-0 forward-post Elly Larson, senior 5-7 guard-forward Hallie Reeves, junior 5-5 point guard Kendal Brigham, senior 6-4 post Kyla Swanson.
Other letterwinners: Sophomore 6-1 guard Elle Glock, senior 5-7 guard-forward Jaci Schakenberg, sophomore 6-0 6-0 forward Kelsie Sears, sophomore 5-10 forward Kharissa Eddie, junior 5-10 forward Lillie Mann, senior 5-7 guard Katie Borchers, senior Janesa Gronenthal, sophomore Toni Greenfield.
Promising newcomers: Freshman 5-11 guard-forward Mya Larson.
Outlook: Walker has the Lady Warriors consistenly among the state's best in Class C-1 and this season will be no different. Many of the girls played key roles on Wahoo's back-to-back state volleyball championships. "We've been focused on building a stronger inside game with our perimeter play," Walker said. "I feel we'll be more balanced and it's come a long way."
---
Team: Wahoo Neumann
Coach: Jason Simons
Record last year: 20-4
Returning starters: Senior Alyssa Rezac, senior Kelsie Cada.
Returning letterwinners: Seniors Taylor Stuhr, Katy Lily and Taylor Sabatka, junior Lindsey Thiele and sophomore Maggie Vasa.
Outlook: "We need to replace three senior starters from our state-qualifying team a year ago," Simons said. "We look to be competitive by districts." Simons said the schedule this season is the toughest the Lady Cavaliers have faced in his 11 years at the school.
---
Team: West Point-Beemer
Coach: Taylor Shepard
Record last year: 21-7
Returning letterwinners: Sophomore 5-4 guard Brooklyn Weddle, junior 5-4 point guard Abbey Dale, senior 5-4 guard Andrea Hoffman, sophomore 5-7 point guard Sidney Swanson, senior 5-11 forward-center Brooke Haase, sophomore 5-11 forward Rachel Groth, senior 6-0 center Kendra Paasch.
Promising newcomers: Senior 5-9 forward Sierra Kile, senior 5-7 forward Abby Kaup, senior 5-4 guard Darian Repschlaeger, junior 5-10 forward Katie Combs.
Outlook: Shepard, a former standout for Midland University, begins her first season as head coach with the Lady Cadets. "After graduating five seniors, we will be looking for your younger players to step up and are looking to continuing to improve our offensive efficiency," Shepard said. Swanson averaged 8.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists. Kile, a 5-8 transfer, averaged 19.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3 assists last season for Conestoga.
---
Team: West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic
Coach: Jerry Stracke
Record last year: 20-7
Returning starters: Senior 5-5 guard Ally Plagge, senior 5-8 forward Amgela Jamsem, junior 5-6 guard Hannah Knobbe, junior 5-7 guard Marissa Hunke.
Other letterwinners: Senior 5-6 guard Maddie Bracht, junior 5-6 guard Greta Vering, sophomore forward-center Brandi Doerneman, sophomore 5-6 guard Avery Kreikemeier, sophomore 5-4 guard Brenna Rief, sophomore 5-6 guard Reece Snodgrass.
Promising newcomer: Freshman 5-7 Sophia Hass.
Outlook: The Bluejays move from Class D-1 to C-2. "We will have a hard time scoring this year," Stracke said. "We are not a tall team and we're in a tough subdistrict tournament."
----
Team: Yutan
Coach: Rod Henkel
Record last year: 14-10
Returning letterwinners: Senior 5-6 Lynn Smith, senior 5-7 guard McKinley Josoff, senior 5-9 forward Taylor Arensberg, junior 5-6 guard Molly Davis, junior 5-8 guard Johanna Vandenack, junior 5-8 forward Emma Lloyd, sophomore 5-7 guard Rylie Jones.
Promising newcomers: Sophomore Mya Hays, juniors Rachel Pohl and Emily Kennedy.
Outlook: "We have seven returners who should give us quite a bit of experience and we'll have to figure out how they all mix together," Henkel said. "Rylie and Molly worked well together last year in the backcourt and hopefully they will give us a strong tandem to both handle the ball and find scoring opportunities while McKinley provides us with an outside shooting threat."