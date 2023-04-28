Area golfers braved the rain and wind Friday for the Arlington Invitational at Fremont Golf Club.

Bergan was led by Petr Treutner's 102. The Knights finished 10th in the team standings with a score of 414.

Dalton Kumm and Carter Petersen both shot 103 and Evan Wolf rounded out the team score with a 105. Richard Lahti shot a 112, but did not factor into the team score.

Wahoo's Luke Specht took home the individual title, shooting a 77. He was the lone golfer in the field to break 80 in the tough conditions.

Concordia took home the team prize, combining for a 342 to hold off Wahoo, who finished runner-up at 357. Yutan and Logan View tied in the team standings at 363 while Cedar Bluffs/Mead took fifth at 372 and Arlington sixth at 379.

The Raiders put a trio in the top 15 led by Josh Egbers' 87, good for seventh place. Kolton Kriete and Andrew Kotik both ended the day at 88, finishing in a three-way tie for ninth along side Arlington's Eddie Rosenthal.

The Eagles' top finisher was Jacob Meehan, who finished fourth after shooting an 84.

The Wildcats had one medalist in Tristan Zweiner, who tied for 13th with a 90. Luke Carritt and Colby Sorenson just missed the medal cut, each shooting 93 in a three-way tie for 18th.