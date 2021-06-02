Area golfers compete at Bent Tree Premier

The summer youth golf scene got underway Wednesday with the Bent Tree Premier at Bent Tree Golf Club in Council Bluffs.

Fremont’s Tyler Show finished in a tie for 14th in the age 16+ bracket, shooting a +6, 78.

The only blemishes on his opening nine holes came on the second and nine hole as he carded seven pars for a 40 on the front.

Show ended the day birdie-par-par to finish two over on the backside for a 38 to set his final tally.

Former Logan View golfer Jake Hagerbaumer was a stroke back in a tie for 17th at +7, 79.

Hagerbaumer notched a birdie on the second hole to help card a 40 on the front side.

Another birdie on 17 put him three-over on the backside with a 39.

Bergan’s Brady Davis finished in a tie for 24th with a +10, 82.

Davis recovered from a quadruple boogie on the second hole with a steak of five-straight pars on the front side to card a 41. He matched his front side tally on the backside to enter the clubhouse at 82.

Harrison Weddell of Elkhorn won the division, beating Henry Kosmicki of Grand Island on the fifth playoff hole after both shot -2, 70 after 18 holes.