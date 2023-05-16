The Bergan boys golf team’s season comes to a close with a 12th place finish at the Class C-2 district tournament Tuesday at the Oakland Golf Course.

The Knights finished with a team score of 414.

Peter Treutner led Bergan with a 94, finishing in 26th place. Evan Wolf added a 105 followed by Jack Polick at 107 and Dalton Kumm at 108. Cole Campbell also shot a 120 for Bergan.

Tekamah-Herman won the district title with a team score of 318 led by tournament champion Brody Rodgers, who came in at 68.

Yutan finished second in the team standings at 343 followed by North Bend Central at 350, which punched the Tigers’ first team ticket to state.

North Bend Central was led by Landon Mimick’s fifth place finish with a score of 80.

Jake Wright finished 13th with an 85 in addition to Wyatt Rangeloff’s 90 and Zac Pospisil’s 95.

Cedar Bluffs/Mead finished sixth in the team standings behind West Point-Beemer and Logan View with the Raiders and Wildcats tying in the team score at 370.

Tye Dickes and Luke Carritt both shot 87 to pace Cedar Bluffs, tying for 16th place.

Arlington’s Eddie Rosenthal qualified as an individual to state with a sixth place finish after shooting 80.

The Class C state tournament will be held at the Elks Country Club in Columbus starting next Tuesday.