Area golfers got in one last round before the postseason starts Thursday at the Northridge Tekamah-Herman Invite.

Cedar Bluffs finished third in the team race, shooting 357.

Tye Dickes and Hunter Griffis both finished inside the top 15 after shooting 88 on the day.

Colby Sorenson was as stroke off matching his teammates, ending the day at 89 while Luke Carritt rounded out the Wildcats team score with a 92.

Bergan was led by Petr Treuntner, who shot a 95. Jack Polick added a 97 and Dalton Kumm also broke 100 at 98. Cole Campbell rounded out Bergan's team score of 396 with a 106. Evan Wolff added a 109 for the Knights.

Logan View produced the highest placing medalist in Andrew Kotik, who finished in eighth at 85. The Raiders finished fourth in the team standings with a 367 comprised of Drew Hagerbaumer's 92, Josh Egbers' 94 and Kolton Kriete and Hutton Kotik, who both shot 96.

North Bend Central wsa led by Jake Wright, who shot an 88. The Tigers finished in fifth in the team standings at 378. Wyatt Rangeloff shot a 95 for North Bend Central followed by Nolan Williams at 96 and Landon Mimick at 99.

Tekamah-Herman swept the team and individual title with a team score of 323 paced by Brody Rodgers' 74. Teammate Bret Brenneis finished runner-up with a 78.