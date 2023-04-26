A handful of area golf squads hit the links at the North Bend Golf Course Wednesday for the North Bend Invite.

Bergan finished 10th in the team standings, tallying a 371 team score.

Dalton Kumm and Petr Treutner both shot 92 for the Knights while Cole Campbell turned in a 93. Evan Wolf rounded out Bergan’s team score with a 94.

Cedar Bluffs took home fourth in the team standings led by an 11th place finish from Luke Carritt, who tied with four other golfers with a 78.

Tristan Zweiner added an 82 and Colby Sorenson and Hunter Griffis both shot 84 to give the Wildcats a final team score of 328.

Tekamah-Herman won the team title by two strokes over Bennington 308 to 310.

David City Aquinas’ Jaylin Jakub won the individual title by a stoke over Tekamah-Herman’s Brody Rogers, 72 to 73.

North Bend Central finished third at the 322 with a pair of medalists in Jake Wright, third-74, and Wyatt Rangeloff, ninth-78.

Logan View sat in fifth at the end of the day with a combined tally of 345 led by an 82 out of Kolton Kriete and an 84 from Andrew Kotik.