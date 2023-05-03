Area golfers descended on Hooper Tuesday to play in the Logan View Invite at Elkhorn Valley Golf Course.

Jack Polick led Bergan with an 87, just missing the medal standing with an 18th place finish.

Evan Wolf notched a 93 while Petr Treutner added a 97. Cole Campbell rounded out Bergan's team score of 379 with a 102. Dalton Kumm finished at 103, but did not factor into the team score.

Tekamah-Herman took home the second place team trophy and individual title. Brody Rogers was one-under for the day at 69 leading the Tigers to a 326 team tally. Pender won the team race by five strokes, finishing at 321.

Host Logan View earned three top 15 finishes led by a fourth place finish out of Kolton Kriete, who shot 78. Drew Hagerbaumer carded an 80 for 10th and Josh Egbers notched an 84. Andrew Kotik rounded out the team score with an 88, giving the Raiders a combined score of 330, good for third.

North Bend Central also carried out three medals. Jake Wright shot an 81 to finish in sixth place while Landon Mimick's 84 was good for 12th and Wyatt Rangeloff took 15th with an 85.