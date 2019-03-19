Several area standouts have been named to the All-Capitol Conference basketball teams.
The Wahoo High School girls squad, which finished third in the Class C-1 state tournament, had three players capture first-team honors.
Hallie Reeves and Kendal Brigham were named captains. Reeves, a 5-foot-8 senior, averaged 13.2 points and 3.5 rebounds per game. She also shot 54 percent from the field and finished with 93 steals and 76 assists.
Brigham, a 5-5 junior, averaged 10.2 points per game and finished with 55 assists and 66 steals.
Kyla Swanson, a 6-4 center for the Lady Warriors, also earned first-team honors. The Illinois volleyball recruit averaged 11.7 points and 5.8 rebounds per game while shooting 64 percent from the floor.
Other first-team picks include Meredith Clark of Syracuse, Anna Koehler of Platteview and Kiara Libal of Ashland-Greenwood.
The second team includes Arlington teammates Taylor Wakefield and Maggie Schmidt.
Schmidt, a senior, averaged 10.5 points and 5 rebounds per game. She also hit 76 percent of her free throw attempts.
“Maggie was one of our captains and played a vital role in our success this season,” Arlington coach Luke Brenn said. “She is a great student-athlete and a great kid.”
Wakefield, a senior, averaged 12.2 points in helping the Eagles to a 15-9 record. She was a three-year starter.
“Taylor was a captain and played a key role in our season,” Brenn said. “She was a great leader for the team.”
Elle Glock, a 6-1 sophomore from Wahoo, was also named to the second team. The USC volleyball recruit averaged 8.3 points and 3.3 rebounds per game.
Other second team picks include: Taya Skelton of Fort Calhoun, Morgan Potter of Raymond Central and Halle Johnson of Platteview.
Elly Larson, Jaci Schnakenburg and Mya Larson of Wahoo, Milee Young of Arlington and Emma Kroger and Faith White of Douglas County West were area honorable mention picks.
The Wahoo High School boys had two players earn first-team honors.
University of Nebraska at Kearney recruit Winston Cook of the Warriors and Evan Kingston of Platteview are captains of the team.
Cook averaged 20.2 points and 7.6 rebounds in helping the Warriors finish fourth in the Class C-1 state tournament. Teammate Blake Lacey was also selected. Lacey averaged 16.4 points and distributed 81 assists. Lacey also connected on 88 of 200 3-point field goal attempts (44 percent).
“We have a good mix on the offense,” Cook said earlier this season. “It’s great playing with Blake. He stretches the defense with his outside shot and he can make some unbelievably great shots. I like to get inside and finish at the hoop so we play off each other well.”
Payson Gillespie, a 6-2 freshman guard from Douglas County West, was also named to the team. He averaged 16.5 points and 3 steals per game.
“He set school records for 3s in a game (nine), 3s in a season (70) and steals in a season (72),” DC West coach Chip Daehling said.
Other first-team selections included Cale Jacobsen of Ashland-Greenwood and Ben Nannen of Syracuse.
Brant Hilzendeger of Arlington and Thomas Waido of Wahoo headline the second team.
Hilzendeger averaged 15 points and 8 rebounds for Coach Tyler Spitser. He shot 56 percent from the field and 75 percent from the foul line.
Waido contributed 9.3 points and 4.6 rebounds per game. He also had a team-best 109 steals.
Zane Schwarz of Fort Calhoun, Trey Brotzki of Platteview, Wil McCoy of Syracuse and Nick Schulz of Ashland-Greenwood were also members of the second team.
Aiden Foreman of Arlington, Ty Eggen, Carson Roubicek and Kyle Marick of DC West and Wahoo teammates Trey Scheef and Karson Hesser were area honorable mention picks.