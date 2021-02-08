Area schools compete in sub-district wrestling

The journey to Omaha and the state wrestling tournament started Saturday for area schools with Class C and D sub-district wrestling occurring on Saturday.

Wrestlers finishing in the top four advance to the district meet.

Class C Sub-District 2B

Four Bergan wrestlers moved on to districts.

Cal Janke (145) won the weight class with back-to-back technical falls to start the day then a second period pin in the first place match over Yutan’s Sean Henkel.

Owen Pruss (152) and Andrew Fellers (170) both finished third while Clay Hedges (195) took fourth.

NSAA Class C Sub-District 1B

Arlington

Hunter Gilmore (145) and Josh Miller (170) both won their weight classes to reach 40 wins on the season.

Gilmore won his first two matches by first period pin then claimed the title on a forfeit.

Miller won both of his matches via pin after receiving a quarterfinals bye.