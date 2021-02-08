Area schools compete in sub-district wrestling

The journey to Omaha and the state wrestling tournament started Saturday for area schools with Class C and D sub-district wrestling occurring on Saturday.
Wrestlers finishing in the top four advance to the district meet.
Class C Sub-District 2B
Four Bergan wrestlers moved on to districts.
Cal Janke (145) won the weight class with back-to-back technical falls to start the day then a second period pin in the first place match over Yutan’s Sean Henkel.
Owen Pruss (152) and Andrew Fellers (170) both finished third while Clay Hedges (195) took fourth.
NSAA Class C Sub-District 1B
Arlington
Hunter Gilmore (145) and Josh Miller (170) both won their weight classes to reach 40 wins on the season.
Gilmore won his first two matches by first period pin then claimed the title on a forfeit.
Miller won both of his matches via pin after receiving a quarterfinals bye.
The Eagles also had three wrestlers finish runner-up - Trevor Cooley (126), Kolton Gilmore (132) and Will Eppenbaugh (152).
Trey Hill (106) battled through the backside of the bracket to finish third.
North Bend
Ethan Mullally (152) was the lone Tiger to escape the day unscathed.
Neither of his matches on the day left the opening period with his semifinals win coming in 1:116 and the championship bout lasting just 1:30.
Dominic Conway (113), Ethan Norton (120) and Jake Hunke (160) all finished runner-up.
Jaden Smith (138) and Jace Owen (285) both finished third while Wyatt Rangeloff (170) took fourth.
NSAA Class C Sub-District 3B
Logan View
The Raiders dominated their sub-district with 13 moving on to the next round.
Jacob McGee (113), Dru Mueller (120), Roberto Valdivia (138), Hunter McNulty (145) and Andrew Cone (220) all emerged with first place finishes.
McGee took home the title with a 15-0 technical fall.
Mueller’s lone match of the day in the title round saw the Raider emerge with a 5-3 decision.
Valdivia claimed the title with an 8-4 decision win.
McNulty and Cone both won all of their matches by pin.
Kaden Gregory (126) and Logan Booth (195) finished runner-up.
Ryder Keenan (132) and Dylan Silva (182) battled back to claim a third place finish.
Baylor Kaup (152), Braydon Wobken (160), Gavin Ruwe (170) and Zach McGee (285) placed fourth.
Class D Sub-District 1A
Scribner/Snyder
Jaxon Smutz (113) won his weight class with three-straight pins, all in the first period.
Chandler Carrier (220) also reached the championship bout, but was pinned in the second period.