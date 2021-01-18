Area schools dominate at Arlington Invite

Both reached echelons no Arlington wrestler has ever soared to with both reaching 176 career wins with Miller sitting at 33-0 on the season and Gilmore at 32-1.

Miller won his first two matches by pin then ended the day on back-to-back major decision wins, 13-1 over Gavin Soden of Raymond-Central and 9-0 over Christopher Scdoris of Milford.

Gilmore cruised through the opening portion of the tournament with a pin and a 14-5 major decision win.

In the finals, the senior battled past Logan View’s Hunter McNulty for a 2-1 decision win.

Also placing for Arlington was Trey Hill (106) and Trevor Cooley in third and Cade Podany (182) and JoeSeth McBride (220) in fourth.

North Bend Central

Ethan Mullally (152) and Jace Owens (285) were the highest placers for the Tigers with both coming in second.

Mullally picked up a pair of wins by pin to reach the championship round before falling to Conner Kreikemeier of Raymond-Central in a 4-3 decision.

Owen cruised the finals with three first period pins. In the finals, Owen was pinned in the second period by Logan View’s Cone.