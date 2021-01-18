Area schools dominate at Arlington Invite

Arlington hosted a handful of area squads for the 2021 Arlington Invite Saturday.
Logan View was the highest placing team from the area, claiming second behind winner Milford.
Logan View
The Raiders saw 10 wrestlers reach the championship match Saturday with five coming away with the top spot.
Jacob McGee (113), Due Mueller (120), Braydon Wobken (160), Logan Booth (195) and Andrew Cone (285) all emerged as the champions of their weight classes.
McGee and Booth both went 3-0 with a pair of pins and a decision win to take home first place.
Mueller and Cone both won all three of their matches by pinfall.
Wobken claimed a 9-1 major decision over Isaac Voboril of Milford to claim the crown.
Chance Foust (132), Roberto Valdivia (138), Hunter McNulty (145), Dylan Silvea (182) and Zach McGee (220) all finished runner-up.
Owen Meyer (113) and Camden Mueller (132) secured a third place finish.
Arlington
The Eagles had a pair of wrestlers capture the top placement at their home meet with Josh Miller (170) and Hunter Gilmore (145) going unbeaten on the day.
Both reached echelons no Arlington wrestler has ever soared to with both reaching 176 career wins with Miller sitting at 33-0 on the season and Gilmore at 32-1.
Miller won his first two matches by pin then ended the day on back-to-back major decision wins, 13-1 over Gavin Soden of Raymond-Central and 9-0 over Christopher Scdoris of Milford.
Gilmore cruised through the opening portion of the tournament with a pin and a 14-5 major decision win.
In the finals, the senior battled past Logan View’s Hunter McNulty for a 2-1 decision win.
Also placing for Arlington was Trey Hill (106) and Trevor Cooley in third and Cade Podany (182) and JoeSeth McBride (220) in fourth.
North Bend Central
Ethan Mullally (152) and Jace Owens (285) were the highest placers for the Tigers with both coming in second.
Mullally picked up a pair of wins by pin to reach the championship round before falling to Conner Kreikemeier of Raymond-Central in a 4-3 decision.
Owen cruised the finals with three first period pins. In the finals, Owen was pinned in the second period by Logan View’s Cone.
Demarius Bosveld (220) and Dominic Conway (113) also placed for North Bend Central, coming in third and fourth respectively.