COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — Several local standouts competed Saturday in the fifth annual River Battle Bowl at Gale Wickersham Stadium.
Carter Newill of Fremont High School rushed six times for 58 yards to help Nebraska defeat Iowa 28-17.
Nebraska trailed 14-7 at halftime, but Jaylon Walker of Omaha North tied it with a 4-yard touchdown run with 6:28 left in the third quarter. Aidan Oerter of Norris had scoring runs of 4 yards and 1 yard in the final period to lift Nebraska.
Oerter shared offensive Most Valuable Player honors with Davon Brees of Centennial. Brees rushed 15 times for 150 yards.
The Nebraska roster also included Fremont Bergan teammates Dylan Marchand, Xandir Greve and Eli Simonson. Also on the winning team were Jesus Zaragoza of Wahoo High, who was four-for-four on conversion kicks; Jaxon Jackson of BRLD, Casey Doernemann of West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic; and Zaragoza’s prep teammate Gunnar Vanek.
The Nebraskans outyarded Iowa 35-285 in rushing yards. Johnson was named the defensive MVP.