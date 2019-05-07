Allison Dieckmann and Haley Kempf helped Fremont Bergan win state volleyball and basketball championships during the 2018-19 school year. Now the two will be teammates again for the Warrior Basketball Classic.
Rosters for the annual all-star event, scheduled for June 1 at Midland University, have been announced. The girls game is scheduled for 6 p.m., followed by the boys contest at 8.
Dieckmann and Kempf are members of the White team that is coached by Nate Pribnow of Bergan and Luke Brenn of Arlington. Also on the squad are Arlington teammates Maggie Schmidt and Taylor Wakefield, Emma Shepard of Fremont High School, Sierra Kile of West Point-Beemer, Erin Prusa of Howells-Dodge, Taya Skelton of Fort Calhoun, Jordan Wegner of Wisner-Pilger, Angela Jansen of West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic, Taylor Arensberg of Yutan and Ashley Peters of Logan View/Scribner-Snyder.
Rod Peters of BRLD and John O'Connor of Bennington will coach the Dark squad that includes Jadyn Vacha of Cedar Bluffs and Faith Taylor of North Bend.
Other members of the Darks include: Paige Peters of BRLD, Madelyn Turner of Bennington, Hallie Reeves of Wahoo, Payton Jakopovic of Elkhorn, Kylie John of Bennington, McKinley Josoff and Lynn Smith of Yutan, Maddie Bracht of GACC, Andrea Hoffman of West Point-Beemer and Natalia McNeill of Oakland-Craig.
Jon Baehr of North Bend will get to coach three of the players from his Class C-1 state runner-up team one more time in the boys game.
Baehr and Chris Whitwer of Blair will guide the Dark team that includes John Emanuel, Tanner Wietfeld and Chase Ruzicka from the Tigers.
Also on the Darks are Blair teammates Ryan Brunkhorst, Joe Manchester and Garrett Thomsen, Riley Lindberg of Bergan, Kobe Simons of Wahoo Neumann, Josh Brester of Howells-Dodge, and Blake Anderson of West Point-Beemer.
Grant Frickenstein and Dre Vance of Class D-1 state runner-up Bergan head the White squad that is coached by Luke Olson of Bennington and Zach Rosenboom of Tekamah-Herman.
Jake Heineman of Fremont High and Winston Cook of Wahoo High are also on the squad. Other team members include: Trey Ahrens of Neumann, Sam Mailloux of Pender, Caden Jackson of Wisner-Pilger, Ben Vander Griend of West Point-Beemer and Bennington teammates Brayden Oborny and Ethan Harding.
Admission to the game, scheduled for the Wikert Event Center, is $5 for adults and $3 for students. Children 12-and-under are admitted for free.