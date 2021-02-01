Area wrestlers medal at Girls State Wrestling

The Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association hosted the second Girls State Wrestling Tournament on Saturday in York with a handful of area grapplers claiming state placements.

South Sioux City won the team title, edging out Schuyler 135.5 to 129. Fremont claimed a top ten finish in 10th with 43 points while Wahoo claimed eighth with 49 team points.

Fremont’s Madison Martinez became the first Lady Tiger to earn two state medals, finishing runner-up at 240lbs.

“I am pretty proud of myself, I am really proud of it,” Martinez said.

Martinez cruised to the finals with a win by forfeit in the opening round and a second period pin in the semifinals to get a rematch with Winnebago’s Zeriah George.

The pair had faced five times previously with George winning all five meetings.

The opening period and the lion’s share of second period were evenly matched with Martinez holding a 1-0 lead after an escape point.

“We thought we had a shot if we could get the match into the third period and we were darn close to doing that,” Fremont coach Ben Wilcox said.

In the waning seconds of the frame, George managed to tie up Martinez.