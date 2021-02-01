Area wrestlers medal at Girls State Wrestling

The Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association hosted the second Girls State Wrestling Tournament on Saturday in York with a handful of area grapplers claiming state placements.
South Sioux City won the team title, edging out Schuyler 135.5 to 129. Fremont claimed a top ten finish in 10th with 43 points while Wahoo claimed eighth with 49 team points.
Fremont’s Madison Martinez became the first Lady Tiger to earn two state medals, finishing runner-up at 240lbs.
“I am pretty proud of myself, I am really proud of it,” Martinez said.
Martinez cruised to the finals with a win by forfeit in the opening round and a second period pin in the semifinals to get a rematch with Winnebago’s Zeriah George.
The pair had faced five times previously with George winning all five meetings.
The opening period and the lion’s share of second period were evenly matched with Martinez holding a 1-0 lead after an escape point.
“We thought we had a shot if we could get the match into the third period and we were darn close to doing that,” Fremont coach Ben Wilcox said.
In the waning seconds of the frame, George managed to tie up Martinez.
“She had my arm and she got me,” Martinez said. “You know when you can feel when you are going over and that was what happened. I wish I would have known it was such short time.”
George completed the takedown and pin in the final second of the period to win the battle of previous state champions.
Junior Eny Bravo joined Martinez on the podium, finishing sixth at 190lbs.
“She has been consistently improving throughout the season and it’s good to have all that hard work pay off with her earning a state medal,” Wilcox said.
Bravo beat Cedar Bluff’s Scout Pierce to reach the consolation semifinals and secure her medal.
Pierce picked up the lone Wildcat win of the tournament with a pin in the second consolation round.
Fremont took 13 wrestlers down to the state meet.
“I thought our girls battled really hard,” Wilcox said. “They fought as hard as they possibly could. We are taking home two and that’s a step in the right direction.”
Wahoo’s Kaylie Ricketts was the lone area state champion, winning the 170lbs division with a gutsy state championship match.
“I am still in shock,” Ricketts said. “I don’t even feel like I won yet.”
The sophomore led 7-6 with less than 30 seconds remaining against South Sioux City’s Aridiana Zamora when Ricketts was hit with a stalling penalty, tying the match up at 7-7.
In the overtime period, a weary Ricketts summoned enough strength to topple Zamora for the match-deciding takedown and pin 45 seconds into the round.
“I need I just needed that last takedown to win, so I just gave it my all,” Ricketts said. “I needed it to get it over with. I said to myself, ‘If you get it you’re done.”
Ricketts is the Warriors first girls state champion in the inaugural season for girls wrestling at the school.
Junior Markael Zeleny also took home a medal for Wahoo, finishing fifth at 132lbs.
Scribner/Snyder freshman Kristen Schellenberg reached the state title match with three pins and an 11-4 decision in the semifinals.
The freshman lost a 4-1 decision to Omaha Westside’s Regan Rosseter.
Schellenber, who entered the match undefeated, ends her first season with a 14-1 record.