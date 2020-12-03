 Skip to main content
Arlington boys basketball leaning on its experience
Arlington boys basketball leaning on its experience

FRE_120320_BP_Arlington BBB_p1.jpg

The Arlington boys basketball team poses for a team photo.

 Randy Speer Fremont Tribune

The Arlington boys basketball team will be leaning on its experience to improve its 7-17 record from a year ago.

“We have a ton of experience coming back, so leadership is going to be key for us,” Arlington coach Tyler Spitser said.

Arlington returns three of its top four scorers from last season.

Senior Aidan Foreman will be at the forefront of the Eagles opponent’s scouting report as the three-year starter is coming off a junior season that saw him average 14.9 points per game to lead Arlington in scoring.

Second-leading scorer Colby Grefe also returns for the Eagles after averaging 8.9 points per game while junior Dustin Kirk was good for 4.5 points a night.

“We have six guys coming back that have started a game atleast,” Spitser said.

An experienced roster allowed Arlington, in the second year under Spitser, to get right into practice once the season got underway.

“It’s not as much sit down and explaining things and we told them if we are going to do that then we expect the energy level to be high,” Spitser said.

Arlington opens its season Thursday at home against West Point-Beemer.

2020-21 Schedule

Dec. 3 - West Point-Beemer

Dec. 5 - at Ashland-Greenwood

Dec. 8 - at Yutan

Dec. 11 - Nebraska City

Dec. 15 - Omaha Brownell Talbot

Dec. 19 - at Tekamah-Herman

Jan. 5 - at Wisner-Pilger

Jan. 8 - Raymond Central

Jan. 9 - Archbishop Bergan

Jan. 12 - at North Bend Central

Jan. 15 - Syracuse

Jan. 19 - at Logan View-Scribner-Snyder

Feb. 9 - at Plattsmouth

Feb. 12 - Louisville

Feb. 19 - Omaha Concordia

