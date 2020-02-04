ARLINGTON--A strong first quarter helped the Arlington girls basketball team defeat Fort Calhoun 50-36 Tuesday night.
The Eagles jumped out to a 16-11 lead after the first quarter and outscored Fort Calhoun 34-25 the rest of the way to get the win.
Jaidyn Spoon led Arlington with 17 points while Kailynn Gubbels and Kylee Bruning added 11 points apiece.
Kinsley Wimer led Fort Calhoun in scoring with 17 points.
Arlington (12-9) hosts Wahoo High on Friday.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
ARLINGTON 50, FORT CALHOUN 36
|Fort Calhoun
|11
|9
|8
|8
|--
|36
|Arlington
|16
|9
|15
|10
|--
|50
ARLINGTON--Gubbels 11, Bruning 11, Spoon 17, Sara Theiler 4, Kate Miller 7.
FORT CALHOUN--Mackenzie Hansen 6, Abbie Anderson 3, Tessa Skelton 5, Rianna Wells 2, Kennedy Bradburn 3, Wimer 17.