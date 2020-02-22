Arlington's Miller wins Class B, 160-pound title

OMAHA--Arlington junior Josh Miller won the Class B, 160-pound title in the NSAA State Individual Wrestling Championships Saturday afternoon at CHI Health Center.

Miller defeated Izaak Hunsley of Hastings 4-2 for the gold.

"It helps a lot to know that all the weight lifting in the offseason, all the hard practices that I go through, that it pays off in the end," Miller said.

Miller struck first in the match, getting a takedown with just under 30 seconds remaining.

Hunsley broke free for the escape point but Miller led 2-1 after one period.

Hunsley again broke free to start the second period to tie the match at 2-2.

Miller chose the down position to start the third period and it paid off. He scored a reversal with a minute left in the match and then held on for the win.

"He was chopping my arm off the start the whole time so I rolled with the chop and caught his leg going through and held on for as long as I could," said Miller who ended the season with a 50-1 record.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Miller's teammate, Remington Gay, suffered a loss in his 285-pound final to Mike Leatherdale of Wayne.