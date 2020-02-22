Arlington's Miller wins Class B, 160-pound title

OMAHA--Arlington junior Josh Miller won the Class B, 160-pound title in the NSAA State Individual Wrestling Championships Saturday afternoon at CHI Health Center.
Miller defeated Izaak Hunsley of Hastings 4-2 for the gold.
"It helps a lot to know that all the weight lifting in the offseason, all the hard practices that I go through, that it pays off in the end," Miller said.
Miller struck first in the match, getting a takedown with just under 30 seconds remaining.
Hunsley broke free for the escape point but Miller led 2-1 after one period.
Hunsley again broke free to start the second period to tie the match at 2-2.
Miller chose the down position to start the third period and it paid off. He scored a reversal with a minute left in the match and then held on for the win.
"He was chopping my arm off the start the whole time so I rolled with the chop and caught his leg going through and held on for as long as I could," said Miller who ended the season with a 50-1 record.
Miller's teammate, Remington Gay, suffered a loss in his 285-pound final to Mike Leatherdale of Wayne.
Gay took the early lead with a takedown a minute into the match.
Leatherdale, however, broke free for an escape and then a takedown and 2-point near-fall as time expired in the first period.
Leatherdale ended things in the second, pinning Gay at the 3:08 mark.
Gay, who won the 220-pound title last season, finished the season with a 49-2 record.
Wahoo Bishop Neumann freshman Aaron Ohnoutka battled Ely Olberding of Fort Calhoun in the Class C, 104-pound finals.
Olberding earned a first-period takedown for an early 2-0 lead. Ohnoutka hit a 3-point near-fall at about the midway point of the second period but Olberding took the lead back with a reversal.
Ohnoutka chose the bottom position but could break free and Olberding rode him out for the 4-3 win.
Ohnoutka finished the year with a 45-5 record.