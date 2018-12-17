KEARNEY -- Arlington won the Gold Pool of the Kearney Catholic Wrestling Duals Tournament on Saturday.
The Eagles defeated Shelton 57-21 and Southern Valley 59-18 before advancing to the Gold Pool. The Eagles beat the Kearney junior varsity 57-24, St. Paul 51-30 and Wilber-Clatonia 54-24.
Talon Mues of the Eagles won four matches by pins at 138. He also earned a 14-2 major decision over Cody Lambert of Southern Valley. Jacob Thiem won three matches by pins at 126. He also received a forfeit and defeated Tommy Lokken of Wilber-Clatonia 7-2.
Hunter Gilmore won three matches by pins and two others by forfeits at 120 pounds. Josh Miller also went undefeated. He won two matches by pins, one by forfeit and also recorded a 9-1 major decision over Shawn Anderson of Southern Valley at 145. He also won by forfeit at 152 against Wilber-Clatonia.
Remington Gay (195) won four matches by forfeit and also pinned Tanner Ostermeyer of the Kearney JV in :42. Teammate Kobe Wilkins was unopposed in two matches at 170 and one match 182. He also recorded pins at 170 against Jackson Bespalec of the Kearney JV (1:13) and Tyson Rasmussen of St. Paul (3:19).
Trevor Cooley finished 4-1 at 113. JoeSeth McBride finished 3-2 at 285. Alex Luttig went 2-2 at 160. He also received a forfeit at 170.