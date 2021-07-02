Arlington's Kailynn Gubbels named Nebraska's Gatorade Track and Field Player of the Year

Nebraska’s Gatorade Track and Field Player of the Year hails from the Arlington track team.

Junior Kailynn Gubbels was announced as the winner of the award, now in its 36th year.

Gubbels ias the best 100m hurdle runner in the state with her state championship time in Class B of 14.59 seconds holding up against the rest of the state in the event.

Her 5’8” mark in the high jump also matched the best height cleared in Class A, but missed the all-class gold on jumps.

Gubbels also set the Class B record, clearing 5’10”, during the 2020 season, which ranks her No. 8 nationally among 2021 prep competitors in the event.

Her personal-best 100 hurdles time of 14.52 seconds is also a Class B state record.

Gubbels is the first member of the Arlington track program to receive the award.

The award also weights academic performance and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field

Gubbels has maintained a 3.85 GPA in the classroom and also has volunteered locally as a youth basketball and volleyball coach and has donated her time to multiple community service initiatives through the Arlington High National Honor Society.

