Arlington's Miller named All-Area Wrestler of the Year

Arlington’s Josh Miller is the 2020 All-Area Wrestler of the Year after compiling a record of 50-1 record at 160-pounds and bringing home a Class B state title.
“He has done everything technically wise that we’ve asked him to do as a staff,” said Arlington coach Brandon Mues. “He is good from all three positions. I think that’s what makes him really tough, but this year I feel like he took it to the next level from the bottom position.”
Miller claimed two major decisions and a decision that was nearly his third major decision of the weekend at 7-0) in the semifinals to reach the finals of the Class B state tournament.
“I knew that I had a good draw, the last few years I didn’t have the best draw going into state, so this year I felt like I had a pretty good chance of making it to the finals,” Miller said.
A 4-2 decision over Izaak Hunsley, Hastings, produced Miller’s first state title after finishing third as a freshman and fourth as a sophomore in his first two trips to state.
“I was really happy with it, that was the goal from the beginning,” Miller said. “Being able to finish off meant a lot. Just all the preparation I did paid off and was worth it in the end.”
Adding to the title was the fact it would be the final individual champion for Mues, who retired at the end of the season after 17 years at the helm of the Eagles wrestling program.
“It was a pretty great feeling to know that I was his last state champion,” Miller said.
In addition to his state title, Miller claimed a B-3 district title, and set the program record for wins as a junior, breaking the previous record of 48.
Miller’s lone loss of the season came at the hands of Tyson Rasmussen, St. Paul, while wrestling up a weight class at 170-pounds at the Kearney Catholic Dual Invitational.
“This match definitely isn’t my favorite, but that one that I lost, it kind of fueled me and helped me realize that to win this thing and to accomplish what I want to accomplish, it’s going to be tougher—I knew it was going to be tough—but then I really knew what I had to put into it,” Miller said.
The All-Area Wrestler of the Year award is selected by the Fremont Tribune sports staff based on placement at the state tournament, overall record and performance throughout the season. Honorable mention selection is based on qualification to the state tournament.
Special Mention
Fremont Began Caden Arps was the only other state champion in the area, putting together a 24-1 record for the Knights while winning a second straight individual state title at 120-pounds in Class C with a broken ankle.
After suffering the injury in late December at the Wahoo Invitational, Arps wrestled in three tournaments—the Centennial Conference tournament, the Class C-1 meet and the state tournament. He won all three while helping the Knights to a runner-up finish at conference and a district title.
Honorable Mention
Fremont—Thomas Wentz, Seth Redding, Benny Alfaro, Garret Mose and Kade Richardso
Fremont Bergan—Cal Janke, Dylan Marchand, Koa Mcintyre, Ethan Villwok, Peyton Cone and Eli Simonson
Arlington—Trevor Cooley, Hunter Gilmore. Alex Luttig, Kobe Wilkins and Remington Gay
Logan View—Jacob Mcgee, Ryder Keenan, Dru Mueller, Martin Valencia, Hunter Mcnulty, Roberto Valdivia , Ty Miller, Logan Booth, Andrew Cone and Alex Miller
North Bend Central—Ethan Mullaly and Ian Virka
Cedar View—Tanner Kiefer
Yutan—Trev Arlt, Sean Henkel and Quran Cook
Wahoo—Malachi Bordovsky, Sebastian Lausterer, Peyten Walling, Trey Shanahan, Cooper Hancock and Kole Bordovsky
Wahoo Bishop Neumann—Aaron Ohnoutka, Cade Lierman, Adam Ohnoutka, Seth Fairbanks, Samuel Vrana and Jon Matulka
