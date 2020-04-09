Arlington's Miller named All-Area Wrestler of the Year

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Arlington’s Josh Miller is the 2020 All-Area Wrestler of the Year after compiling a record of 50-1 record at 160-pounds and bringing home a Class B state title.

“He has done everything technically wise that we’ve asked him to do as a staff,” said Arlington coach Brandon Mues. “He is good from all three positions. I think that’s what makes him really tough, but this year I feel like he took it to the next level from the bottom position.”

Miller claimed two major decisions and a decision that was nearly his third major decision of the weekend at 7-0) in the semifinals to reach the finals of the Class B state tournament.

“I knew that I had a good draw, the last few years I didn’t have the best draw going into state, so this year I felt like I had a pretty good chance of making it to the finals,” Miller said.

A 4-2 decision over Izaak Hunsley, Hastings, produced Miller’s first state title after finishing third as a freshman and fourth as a sophomore in his first two trips to state.

“I was really happy with it, that was the goal from the beginning,” Miller said. “Being able to finish off meant a lot. Just all the preparation I did paid off and was worth it in the end.”