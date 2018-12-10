MAPLETON, Iowa — Caden Arps and Zach Hamilton won championships Friday to lead Fremont Bergan to a third-place finish at the MVAO Kingsbury Invitational.
Southeast Valley won the team championship with 201 points. South Central Calhoun was second with 194, followed by the Knights with 167.5.
“We did a really nice job of giving ourselves an opportunity to be one of the top teams at that tournament,” Bergan coach Curtis Marolf said. “We were in the lead after the semifinal round, but a lack of depth caught up with us in the end. We only filled nine weight classes, whereas the teams in front of us filled their roster and placed a majority of them.”
Bergan did have eight wrestlers make the finals, but Arps (113 pounds) and Hamilton (132) were the Knights’ lone champions.
“Putting eight wrestlers in the finals was a great achievement for our team, but we just needed to do a better job of finishing the tournament and not being happy with just getting there,” Marolf said. “Some of our kids had pretty tough match-ups, but regardless of the situation, we need to do a better job of preparing our kids for those moments there is no excuse for going 2-6 in the finals.”
Arps won his first two matches by pins and then beat Donavon Hanson of Manson-Northwest Webster 6-1 in the finals.
Hamilton pinned Sam Hemmestad of Southeast Valley in 2:33 before earning a 13-4 major decision over Carson Collins of Manson Northwest Webster. In the championship, Hamilton beat Jordan Khommanyvong of South Central Calhoun 7-4.
“Zach and Caden put together really nice tournaments,” Marolf said “Caden was physical and did a great job of controlling ties and position. Zach gave up nearly 10 pounds to the field again this week, but that didn’t seem to faze him much. He was as tough in the top position as I’ve seen him all year. They both stepped up and beat some quality kids.”
Cal Janke (126), Jacob Johnson (152), Koa McIntyre (160), Ethan Villwok (182), Peyton Cone (220) and Eli Simonson (285) all earned runner-up finishes. Teammate Owen Pruss was sixth at 138.
The Knights will host Logan View, Clarkson-Leigh and Howells-Dodge at 6 Tuesday night in the Gary D. Schmidt Gymnasium.
“We have to get right back to work because we have some tough duals on Tuesday evening,” Marolf said. “Logan View is a ranked Class C team with quality wrestlers at every weight and while Howells may not be a full team, they are always well-prepared and well-coached.”
On Saturday, Bergan will travel to the Elgin Pope John Invitational.
Team Scores
Southeast Valley 201, South Central Calhoun 194, Fremont Bergan 167.5, West Monona 164, Manson Northwest Webster 135, Tri-Center 122, Denison-Schleswig 83, Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto 61.