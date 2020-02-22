Arps wins second-straight state championship

Not once did Caden Arps wince in pain.
Not on Thursday, when he went 2-0 on the opening day of the NSAA Individual State Wrestling tournament. Not on Friday during the Class D, 120-pound semifinal match. Not Saturday as he confidently walked on the mat at CHI Health Center determined to win a second state title.
And definitely not during the match which the sophomore dominated, building a 9-0 lead before getting the pin at the 4:56 mark.
Not once did he think of his broken ankle.
He had a goal of winning a second state title and nothing was going to stop him, not even the excruciating pain.
"I knew that I was going to get a second championship and I wasn't going to let that stop me," Arps said. "I was going to go out there and finish my goal."
Arps didn't know it was broken when his foot planted at an awkward angle during a match at the Wahoo Invitational on Dec. 21. He collapsed and was pinned in that match, his only loss of the year. He thought afterward, as did the trainers, that it was just a high ankle sprain.
He rested for a month before he felt the pain was manageable enough to compete again. He returned to the mat in late January for the Centennial Conference tournament, which he won, easily.
"We nursed it back but the whole time we didn't know it was broken," Bergan coach Curtis Marolf said. "The swelling went down and he did a good job of working with the trainer so we didn't' think anything of it."
But after the conference meet, his ankle didn't feel right. It started to hurt again, so he got an X-ray. Sure enough, it was broken.
He never felt disappointed, though. To him, it was just a minor obstacle, he never thought it would keep him from winning another state title.
So he rested it and as long as he could manage the pain, he would get the OK to wrestle at districts.
"We taped the heck out of it, put a brace on and did a little bit of praying and went out to see how far we could get," Marolf said. "He thought, what's the worst thing that is going to happen? Break a leg?"
He went on to win the district title with one pin and two decisions.
Then he opened with a pin on Thursday before earning two decisions, one against good friend Dru Mueller of Logan View, to reach the finals.
Saturday afternoon, he viewed Mitch Albrecht of Raymond Central as just another minor obstacle that he would have to get by on his way to accomplishing his goal.
"That was No. 2 and now I have two more championships to go," Arps said.
Arps started with a first-period takedown. A reversal early in the second period made it 4-0 and a 3-point near fall gave him a 7-0 lead. Twenty seconds into the third, Arps got his second takedown for a 9-0 lead. Shortly after, he got the pin.
"He just dominated that match and that is a pretty good wrestler," Marolf said. "He went right out after him. We had a gameplan and he went out and executed it perfectly."
Marolf said he wants his two-time state champ to rest and get to full health. But he also knows Arps won't be away from the mat for long.
"As of right now I'm trying to find a club to go into but nothing is set," Arps said. "I'm going to go and enjoy this championship for a while first though."