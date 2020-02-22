Arps wins second-straight state championship

"We nursed it back but the whole time we didn't know it was broken," Bergan coach Curtis Marolf said. "The swelling went down and he did a good job of working with the trainer so we didn't' think anything of it."

But after the conference meet, his ankle didn't feel right. It started to hurt again, so he got an X-ray. Sure enough, it was broken.

He never felt disappointed, though. To him, it was just a minor obstacle, he never thought it would keep him from winning another state title.

So he rested it and as long as he could manage the pain, he would get the OK to wrestle at districts.

"We taped the heck out of it, put a brace on and did a little bit of praying and went out to see how far we could get," Marolf said. "He thought, what's the worst thing that is going to happen? Break a leg?"

He went on to win the district title with one pin and two decisions.

Then he opened with a pin on Thursday before earning two decisions, one against good friend Dru Mueller of Logan View, to reach the finals.

Saturday afternoon, he viewed Mitch Albrecht of Raymond Central as just another minor obstacle that he would have to get by on his way to accomplishing his goal.