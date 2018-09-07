LINCOLN — Jewel Ashbrook picked up the victories Thursday night as Fremont swept Lincoln High in a Heartland Athletic Conference doubleheader at the Doris Bair Softball Complex.
Mikayla Paulson had three hits as the Tigers won the opener 10-2 in five innings. Jaylee Cone had three hits and drove in three runs as FHS prevailed 8-5 in the second game.
Ashbrook threw a complete game in the opener. She allowed two earned runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out six.
“Jewel had great command of her pitches and helped the defense against some good hitters,” Fremont coach Mike Schleicher said.
Paulson led off the first with a triple and later scored on an error. Ashbrook added a RBI double to make it 2-0.
Azcia’ Fleming’s two-run home run in the second tied it, but FHS went ahead for good with a run in the third.
Paulson reached on a bunt single and moved to third on Carlie Neuhaus’ single. With one out, Paulson scored on a passed ball.
The Tigers added three runs in the third on the strength of Paulson’s RBI double and a pair of errors by the Links.
The Tigers finished the scoring with four runs in the fifth. Ashbrook and Cone had run-scoring doubles while Aleesha Broussard knocked in two runs with a double.
“Mikayla, Jewel, Jaylee and Aleesha had some big extra base hits that led to the bulk of our runs,” Schleciher said. “They were all seeing the ball very well and hitting with some power.”
Paulson scored three times and had one RBI. Cone had two hits and two stolen bases. Ashbrook and Broussard had two hits each. Kailey Rensch and Morgan Kalisek scored one run each.
Lincoln High scored a run in the first and hit a grand slam in the second to open a 5-0 lead on the Tigers, but FHS responded.
In the top of the third, Paulson singled and Ashbrook walked. Annie Cooper delivered a one-run single before Tori Baker was hit by a pitch. Cone then made it 5-3 with a two-run single.
Fremont took a 6-5 lead in the top of the sixth. Cone had a RBI double in the inning while Kylie Phillips had a run-scoring ground out. Broussard added a RBI single.
Fremont got a pair of insurance runs in the seventh on Neuhaus’ two-run double.
“The girls got down by five early, but never gave up,” Schleicher said. “We continued to chip away at the lead until we took over in the fifth. Carlie came up with a few insurance runs with two outs in the seventh to give us some breathing room.”
Neuhaus started on the mound and gave up five runs in three innings. She allowed eight hits and one walk while striking out three. Ashbrook pitched four scoreless innings of relief for the win. She only allowed one hit and struck out three.
Paulson had three hits while Neuhaus and Phillips had two each. Ashbrook, Cooper and Broussard one hit each. Mallory Schliecher scored two runs while Kalisek added one.
Fremont, 12-4, will host Lincoln Pius on Tuesday night at Schilke Fields.