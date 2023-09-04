The 2023-24 Athlete of the Week award is returning and it comes with a new wrinkle - voting.
The winner of the weekly award will be picked by the community this year.
Voting will open at 8 a.m. Monday morning and close at midnight Friday night.
As always, nominations for the poll are always welcome at sports@fremonttribune.com
Athlete of the Week - Week 3
Jenna McClain - Hit a walk-off home run to beat Bellevue East 4-3 on Monday night Ansley Giesselmann - Finished runner-up in back-to-back tournaments, shooting a career best 73 Tuesday and 78 on Friday.
Previous Winners
Week One - Makenna McGee, Fremont softball
Week Two - JT Anderson, Bergan football