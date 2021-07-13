Austin Callahan drafted by Cincinnati Reds in 18th round

The Cincinnati Reds selected Fremont’s own Austin Callahan with the 540th pick in the 18th round of the 2021 Major League Baseball Draft Tuesday afternoon.

Callahan played Hutchinson Community College for two seasons—becoming the first Blue Dragon to hear his name called in the draft in the last three seasons and first ever to be drafted by the Reds—and blossomed.

This past spring, Callahan put together a season that ranks among the best in Hutchinson history.

He hit 21 home runs this season, third most in Hutchinson single-season history.

For the year, Callahan hit a team-high .422, going 84 for 199 this past season. That included 19 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs, 75 RBIs and 69 runs scored.

This summer for the Moo, Callahan is hitting .348 in 27 games while leading the team in RBI with 53 and is second on the team with eight home runs.

Only two players born in Fremont have ever ascended to the majors—Jason Peters and Hollis ‘Sloppy’ Thurston—though neither grew up in Fremont.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0