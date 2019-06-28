LINCOLN -- Austin Callahan was a tough out for Omaha Skutt on Friday night in the Mike Peterson Tournament.
Callahan hit a grand slam, tripled and singled to lead First State Bank to a 12-2 win over Skutt in six innings. He finished with five RBI and two runs scored.
The Seniors only led 3-1 before scoring nine in the top of the sixth.
Donnie Mueller had two hits and two RBI. Jackson Gilfry had two hits and two runs scored. Brennan Callahan doubled and knocked in two runs.
Brody Sintek got the complete game win. He struck out seven, walked one and allowed six hits.