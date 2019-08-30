Claire Thompson earned medalist honors to help Bennington win a triangular Thursday at the Fremont Golf Club.
Thompson shot a 46 to beat second-place finisher (and teammate) Abby LaSure. Abby Boyes of the Badgers was third with a 57.
Bennington recorded a 214 to win the meet. Bergan was runner-up with 265 while Arlington was third with 279.
Senior Lily Bojanski led Bergan with a 59. Jocelyn Kumm shot a 61. Other scores for the Lady Knights include: Tillie Fernau (67) and Angelee Rump (78).
Sam Doughty led the Eagles -- and was fourth overall -- with a 58. Other scores for Arlington were: Mackenzie O'Flaherty (72), Dianna Taylor (73) and Ema Horner (76).
Bergan will compete Tuesday in a quadrangular at the Hilltop Country Club in Wahoo.