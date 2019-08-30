{{featured_button_text}}
Angelee Rump

Angelee Rump of Fremont Bergan hits a tee shot during a triangular Thursday at the Fremont Golf Club. Bennington won the meet while Bergan was second.

 Evan Nordstrom / Fremont Tribune

Claire Thompson earned medalist honors to help Bennington win a triangular Thursday at the Fremont Golf Club.

Thompson shot a 46 to beat second-place finisher (and teammate) Abby LaSure. Abby Boyes of the Badgers was third with a 57.

Bennington recorded a 214 to win the meet. Bergan was runner-up with 265 while Arlington was third with 279.

Senior Lily Bojanski led Bergan with a 59. Jocelyn Kumm shot a 61. Other scores for the Lady Knights include: Tillie Fernau (67) and Angelee Rump (78).

Sam Doughty led the Eagles -- and was fourth overall -- with a 58. Other scores for Arlington were: Mackenzie O'Flaherty (72), Dianna Taylor (73) and Ema Horner (76).

Bergan will compete Tuesday in a quadrangular at the Hilltop Country Club in Wahoo.

