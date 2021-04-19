Baker, Earth selected to NCA All-Star game this July

A pair of future teammates from Fremont will get to join forces before going off to college.

Bergan's Lauren Baker and Fremont's Charli Earth were selected to Nebraska Coaches Association girls basketball all-star game this summer.

Both Baker and Earth are slated to join the Concordia women's basketball program next fall.

The game, which is set for July 26 at Lincoln North Star, will feature the full range of the Nebraska high school basketball scene.

Three future Division I players in Alexis Markowski (Lincoln Pius X), Allison Weidner (Humphrey St. Francis) and Grace Cave (Weeping Water) have accepted invitations to play in the game. Markowski and Weidner are headed to Nebraska and Cave will play college ball at Omaha.

The roster also includes second-team Super-Stater Jillian Aschoff of Lincoln Pius X, third-team Super-Stater Sidney Swanson of West Point-Beemer and third-team Super-Stater Gracie Haneborg of North Platte.

Of the 24 players selected, 17 are all-staters, including 14 first-teamers.

Players: Jillian Aschoff, Lincoln Pius X; Lauren Baker, Archbishop Bergan; Cece Behrens, Omaha Skutt; Boston Boucher, Wood River; Grace Cave, Weeping Water; Kate Dilsaver, Lincoln Southwest; Charli Earth, Fremont; Maddy Elwood, Bennington; Celia Hacker, Omaha Marian; Gracie Haneborg, North Platte; Aryannah Harrison, Omaha Marian; Mak Hatcliff, Beatrice; Avery Kallman, Gretna; Alexis Markowski, Lincoln Pius X; Samantha Moore, Mullen; Hannah Newton, Crete; Tate Nordblade, Papillion-La Vista South; Maddie Portwine, York; Lacy Sprakel, Crofton; Brianna Stai, Norris; Kali Staples, Broken Bow; Sidney Swanson, West Point-Beemer; Caragan Tietz, BRLD; Allison Weidner, Humphrey St. Francis. Coaches: Kelly Cooksley, Broken Bow; Bob Hayes, Ponca. Assistant coaches: Jeff Rump, Lincoln Southwest; John O'Connor, Bennington.

