OMAHA – Lauren Baker had a stellar offensive performance on Tuesday night.
The 5-foot-9 junior scored a game-high 28 points – well above her season average of 13 points per game – to propel Fremont Bergan to a 59-55 win over Omaha Concordia.
With senior Allie DeGroff in foul trouble much of the contest, Bergan needed every one of Baker’s points.
“Lauren tonight kind of picked up the scoring where Allie has been averaging about 12-15 the last few games,” Bergan coach Nate Pribnow said. “Lauren picked up for her when Allie got those fouls and was never really able to get in the flow of the game.
“I’m just really proud of the way our girls competed. We had opportunities to build on leads, but Concordia made big shots. But we kept battling and finished out on top.”
The Lady Knights led 48-40 in the fourth quarter before Concordia rattled off seven straight points, including 3-point baskets by Sofia Hess and Effie Golliday. Kaia McIntyre’s bucket extended Bergan’s lead to three points, but the Mustangs answered with a basket by Hess to put the score at 50-49.
The momentum swung back to Bergan when freshman Kaitlyn Mlnarik drained a 3-pointer – just her second 3-pointer of the season in varsity action – to give the Lady Knights a 53-49 lead. A basket by Baker and a free throw by Mlnarik pushed Bergan’s lead to 56-49 and the Lady Knights stayed on top the remainder of the game.
(Kaitlyn’s) a girl who works her butt off every single day,” Pribnow said. “Usually she’s being asked to guard Kaia or Lauren or Lily (in practice). Tonight was her night that we needed her to make a big shot in a big moment and she did.”
Bergan (9-8) trailed for the first 5 minutes of the opening quarter before scoring eight straight points to lead 13-7. Nine of those first-quarter points were scored by Baker.
The Lady Knights twice led by 10 points in the second quarter. Baker scored Bergan’s final six points as the Lady Knights led 28-24 at intermission.
Concordia briefly had a one-point lead in the third quarter (34-33) after a basket by Abby Kulus. McIntyre scored a basket on Bergan’s next possession, though, which began an 8-0 scoring surge. The Mustangs ended the quarter on a 4-0 run to pull within 41-38.
Pribnow was pleased with his whole team’s effort on Tuesday night.
“We had girls step up who maybe hadn’t been asked to play a whole lot of varsity minutes,” he said. “Due to the athleticism that Concordia was able to put on the floor, and their ability to shoot from the outside, we had girls step up and play really well on the defensive side when we needed them to.”
McIntyre joined Baker in double figures with 13 points – 12 of which came in the second half.
Hess paced Concordia (6-12) with 23 points. Summer Greene and Golliday added 9 and 8 points, respectively.
Bergan hosts Fort Calhoun on Thursday.
BERGAN 59, CONCORDIA 55
Bergan 13 15 13 16 — 59
Concordia 7 17 14 17 — 55
FREMONT BERGAN – Jadin Ostrand 2, Adisyn Mendlik 3, Lily Bojanski 4, Kaia McIntyre 13, Allie DeGroff 5, Lauren Baker 28, Kaitlyn Mlnarik 4.
OMAHA CONCORDIA – Sofia Hess 23, Ella Hess 6, Ella Buroker 3, Abby Kulus 4, Summer Greene 9, Effie Golliday 8, Claire Sandeen 2.
