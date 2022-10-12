 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Baker reaches 1,000 career digs in win over Cedar Bluffs

FRE_091722_Bergan VB_p1.jpg

Bergan's Rebecca Baker sets a pass during the Knights 3-0 win over DC West Thursday. Baker surpassed 2,000 career assists in the victory.

 Randy Speer Fremont Tribune

No. 2 Bergan took care of Cedar Bluffs in straight sets Tuesday night, 25-6, 25-6, 25-11 on the Knights' Military Appreciation night. 

Senior Rebecca Baker hit another career milestone in the victory, recording her 1,000th career dig with her first dig of the game. She also added five kills. 

Kailyn Mlnarik led the offensive with seven kills while Sydney Meyer chipped in six and Paige Frickenstein added five. 

Bergan (26-4) will travel to Omaha Concordia Thursday for its final regular season road game. 

First serve is set for 7 p.m.

