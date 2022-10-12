Baker reaches 1,000 career digs in win over Cedar Bluffs

No. 2 Bergan took care of Cedar Bluffs in straight sets Tuesday night, 25-6, 25-6, 25-11 on the Knights' Military Appreciation night.

Senior Rebecca Baker hit another career milestone in the victory, recording her 1,000th career dig with her first dig of the game. She also added five kills.

Kailyn Mlnarik led the offensive with seven kills while Sydney Meyer chipped in six and Paige Frickenstein added five.

Bergan (26-4) will travel to Omaha Concordia Thursday for its final regular season road game.

First serve is set for 7 p.m.