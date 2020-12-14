Baker sisters go off against Aquinas

The Bergan Lady Knights secured a blowout conference win in their home opener Saturday, taking down David City Aquinas 64-27.

“Defense led to a lot of good looks on the offensive side,” Bergan coach Nate Pribnow said. “We shot the ball a lot better tonight and I think it was our surroundings that helped with that a little bit. We shoot the ball well when we are here.”

The Baker sisters—senior Lauren and sophomore Rebecca—combined for 15 of the Lady Knights 22 points in the first quarter.

Rebecca Baker scored the final 10 points of the quarter including knocking down a pair of shots from beyond the arc as Bergan opened up a 22-6 lead.

“I think the biggest thing is when she is catching it, she’s not even thinking about it,” Pribnow said. “I know at times in practice in the beginning of the year, she would catch and she’d be hesitant to shoot, but she is a good shooter for us and she can do that on any given night.”

The duo combined for 27 points on the night with Rebecca Baker tallying a team-high 14 and Lauren Baker going for 13.

The Lady Knights hit three 3-pointers in the second frame including two from Lauren Baker to widen their lead to 36-12 at halftime.