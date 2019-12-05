Second-ranked Morningside had five players score in double figures on its way to defeating Midland University 92-66 in a Great Plains Athletic Conference men's basketball game Wednesday night.
Emanuel Bryson's basket with 10:50 left in the first half cut Morningside's lead to 24-17, but the Mustangs then went on a 15-2 run that was capped by a Trey Brown layup with 5:08 left that made it 39-19.
Ben Hoskins' 3-point basket to end the half gave the Mustangs a 51-28 advantage at the break.
"When you play a really good, veteran team, you have to capitalize on every chance that you get," Midland coach Oliver Drake said. "I thought we missed some really good looks and assignments in the first half."
An 8-0 run by the Mustangs early in the second half, including four points from Fremont High School graduate Matt Hahn, increased the advantage to 63-34.
The Warriors got the deficit under 20 when Ryan Williams connected on a trey with 8:53 remaining to make it 72-53, but Midland couldn't get any closer.
You have free articles remaining.
"We battled harder in the second half, but we have to keep our focus on getting better every day in everything that we do," Drake said.
Brown, Zach Imig and Alex Borchers scored 14 points each for the Mustangs, who improve to 9-0 overall, including 4-0 in the league. Hoskins added 12 and Will Pottebaum finished with 11. Brown added eight rebounds.
The Mustangs hit 37 of 62 shots from the floor (59.7 percent) while MU was 27 of 66 (40.9 percent). Morningside outrebounded MU 32-24. The Warriors had 10 turnovers compared to 13 for Morningside.
Williams came off the bench to score 12 points and grab six rebounds for the Warriors. Bryson also had 12 points. Samuel Mailloux added 11 points while Kylan Smallwood and Laurence Merritt had eight each.
The Warriors, 3-6 overall and 1-3 in the league, will face Dordt at 4 Saturday afternoon in Sioux Center, Iowa. The Mustangs host Briar Cliff at 6 on Saturday night.