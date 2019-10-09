LINCOLN — Kylan Sealock led a balanced attack with 10 kills to help Lincoln Pius top Fremont High School 25-11, 25-19, 25-15 on Tuesday night in prep volleyball.
Lauren Taubenheim added nine kills while Alexis Markowski had eight. Cora Thomas and Carla Rodaway contributed seven each.
“They are so fast and are on a different level than us right now,” Fremont coach Cindy Kostek said. “But we hung with them, especially in that second set. We feel like we are making progress. We just need to get quicker as well.”
Markowski had four blocks and two ace serves for Pius. Taubenheim had 11 digs while Adison Markowski had 21 set assists.
Ellah Hofer led the Tigers with 10 kills, four digs, two set assists and a block.
You have free articles remaining.
“She has been playing well for us,” Kostek said.
Hannah Wilson had 15 set assists and nine digs. Elise Estudillo finished with five kills and three ace serves. Grace Williams had two kills, an ace and a block while Mya Bolden added two blocks.
Pius, 21-5, hosts Omaha Marian and undefeated Papillion-La Vista in a triangular Thursday.
The Tigers, 13-13, are off until Tuesday when they will host another fellow Heartland Athletic Conference school Lincoln Southwest in the Al Bahe Gymnasium. It is Fremont’s annual Dig Pink game for breast cancer awareness.
The Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament is scheduled for Oct. 21-22.