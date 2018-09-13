Fremont High School never let South Sioux City find an offensive rhythm on Thursday night in the Al Bahe Gymnasium.
The Tigers dominated the first set and went on to defeat the Cardinals 25-4, 25-15, 25-10 to improve to 9-6 on the season.
Senior Lexi Proskovec led Fremont with 10 kills. Riley Hoerath added eight kills while Hannah Wilson contributed five. Chelsi Judds-Krenk finished with four kills and three blocks. Taylor Pemberton had six ace serves.
“We also had pretty good balance against Lincoln High (a win on Tuesday night),” Fremont coach Cindy Kostek said. “I’m really pleased that our hitters are hitting well and staying aggressive. Consistency on our hits is something we struggled with last year and I think that is a big step forward for us.”
Judds-Krenk and freshman Elise Estudillo had a kill apiece and Pemberton delivered a pair of aces to help the Tigers jump to an 8-2 lead in the opening set.
South Sioux City only got two points the rest of the set. Wilson’s kill finished it off and put the Tigers up 1-0.
The Cardinals did seize some momentum in the early stages of the second game. Kyra Fischer had a pair of kills and an ace to help SSC to a 5-1 lead.
Hoerath had a pair of kills and Wilson added one during a 7-0 FHS run that put the Tigers up 8-5.
The Cardinals tied the set at 13 (on a Kenna Comstock kill) and at 15 (on a FHS hitting miscue), but then the Tigers took control.
The Cardinals committed a service error and then Hoerath floored a kill on a SSC overpass. The Tigers closed the set on a 10-0 run that was capped by a Cardinals’ hitting error.
“I thought that South Sioux did a good job of digging a lot of our balls and getting to a lot of balls in that second game that they didn’t get to in the first game,” Kostek said. “We just stayed with it until we could get a kill.”
In the third set, Judds-Krenk got the Tigers off to a good start with a solo block. Estudillo followed with a pair of aces to make it 3-0.
SSC closed to 4-2 on a Comstock kill, but Pemberton responded with back-to-back aces during an 8-4 run by the Tigers.
Proskovec closed out the set and the match with back-to-back kills.
Pemberton and Wilson had 11 set assists apiece. Hoerath had three blocks. Estudillo had a team-best 11 digs while Pemberton finished with 10. Proskovec added nine.
“I’m excited about our defense and the scrappiness of our team,” Kostek said. “Taylor, in particular, has been playing lights out defense. That sparks the others to step up as well.”
Madi Moore finished with two ace serves for the Tigers, who will host Lincoln East of Tuesday night
Kostek was happy that each girl on the varsity saw court time during the win.
“That was nice to see because they all work hard in practice,” she said.
Comstock had five kills for the Cardinals, 2-6, Fischer had five kills and two aces. South Sioux City will compete Saturday in the four-team Seward Invitational.