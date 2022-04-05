Balk halts Tigers upset bid against No. 2 Lincoln East

One misstep cost No. 6 Fremont in a bid to knock-off No. 2 Lincoln East Monday night.

With two outs and the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh, Tiger starter Carter Sintek started, then stopped his wind-up, balking in the only run of the game.

Sintek went toe-to-toe with Jaden Worthley, a San Jose State commit, in a pitchers dual. He allowed just three hits while striking out five and walking a pair in 6 2/3 innings of work. Worthley struck out 11 Tigers while allowing two hits and walking two.

Sintek didn’t allow a hit until the fifth, worked around a lead-off single in the sixth to keep the game scoreless going into the final frame.

He yielded a one-out double that would turn into the winning run in the seventh.

Fremont was held hitless until a two-out double by Jax Sorensen in the top of the third.

The Tigers left five runners stranded, putting a runner in every inning except the second.

This is the second game played by Fremont this year decided on a walk-off balk.

