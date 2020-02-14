Balanced attack lifts Neumann boys over Bergan

Wahoo Neumann’s boys basketball team utilized a balanced scoring attack on Friday to defeat Fremont Bergan.
Teagan Ahrens (12), Jarrett Kmiecik (11) and Taylen Pospisil (10) all finished in double figures for the Class C-1 No. 8 Cavaliers as they upended Bergan 58-40 at Gary D. Schmidt Gymnasium.
It was the second meeting between Neumann and Bergan in the past two weeks. The Cavaliers defeated the Knights 58-26 on Jan. 30 in the Centennial Conference Tournament.
“They’re big, strong kids,” Bergan assistant coach Doug Moore said of the Cavaliers. “In the first game we played them we did not handle that very well. Tonight I thought we handled it a little bit better, but still not good enough. Their defense just forces you to start your offense so far away from the basket.
“Your guards have to be really strong with the ball, take care of the ball and not be afraid to penetrate that zone. At times we did that tonight and at times we didn’t and we struggled. I think we had 13 turnovers that first half. That’s just way too many against a team like Neumann.”
Neumann (15-4) led 22-7 after the first quarter as Pospisil scored six points and Ahrens and Kmiecek each had five.
Gavin Logemann provided all of Bergan’s offense in the second quarter. The sophomore scored 11 of his game-high 20 points in the second quarter as the Knights trailed 33-18 at halftime.
“We just told (our guards) to throw it up to the rim and let (Logemann) go get it,” Moore said. “He’s long, athletic and can jump.”
Logemann opened up the third quarter with a basket to cut the Cavaliers’ lead to 13 points before Neumann went on an 11-0 scoring run.
The Cavaliers maintained their double-digit lead throughout the final quarter to post a 16-point win.
“The score doesn’t seem like it, but I thought for the most part we battled with them,” Moore said.
Bergan (8-12) will play at Guardian Angels Central Catholic on Saturday.
WAHOO NEUMANN 58, FREMONT BERGAN 40
|Neumann
|22
|11
|11
|14
|--
|58
|Bergan
|7
|11
|5
|17
|--
|40
WAHOO NEUMANN – Teagan Ahrens 12, Taylen Pospisil 10, David Lilly 7, Jarrett Kmiecik 11, Joe Fisher 8, Trey Miller 6, Kolten Cada 2, Karson Sander 2.
FREMONT BERGAN – Jarrett Boggs 3, Jake Ridder 5, Sam Sleister 3, Spencer Hamilton 20, Max Nosal 8, Shaye Hoyle 1.