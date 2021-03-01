Lady Tigers set for state

Inia Jones, Omaha Central: The smooth 5-6 point guard already has a D-I offer from Omaha; averages 12.5 points and 4.4 assists.

Alexis Markowski, Lincoln Pius X: The 6-3 center is the most dominant player in the state, averaging 23.3 points and 12.1 boards per game.

Taylor McCabe, Fremont: The 5-9 junior is the best shooter in the state. She’s dropping 24 points a game and has hit 99 threes.

Aaniya Webb, Omaha Central: The 5-10 junior and D-I prospect leads the offensively charged Eagles in scoring at 15.6 points per game.

Kennadi Williams, Lincoln Southwest: The Silver Hawk offense took off when the freshman point guard was inserted into the starting lineup.

Coming in hot!

Lincoln Pius X (22-0): The Thunderbolts have yet to lose, and only twice has a foe played within single digits of them.

Lincoln Southwest (19-2): The Silver Hawks have won 16 straight since an early January loss to Pius X.

Millard South (23-1): The Patriots have won 14 straight and have averaged 74.6 points per game during that stretch.

Fremont (21-3): The Tigers have won 10 straight, averaging 73.1 points per game in that run.