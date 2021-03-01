Lady Tigers set for state

Fremont enters the Class A state tournament as the No. 3 seed will have to avenge one of the Lady Tigers three losses on the season if they want to emerge with the program’s first state championship.
Fremont, who last season won its first state tournament game ever, will face North Platte in the opening round.
Tuesday’s games
At Pinnacle Bank Arena
No. 1 Lincoln Pius X (22-0) vs. No. 6 Millard North (14-9), 1:30 p.m.
No. 4 Lincoln Southwest (19-2) vs. No. 5 Omaha Central (22-3), 4 p.m.
No. 2 Millard South (23-1) vs. No. 10 Lincoln East (13-9), 6:15 p.m.
No. 3 Fremont (21-3) vs. North Platte (16-6), 8:30 p.m.
Players to watch
Jillian Aschoff, Lincoln Pius X: The 5-foot-7 point guard is the key that turns the Bolts’ engine; averages 8.3 points and 6.5 assists per contest.
Mya Babbitt, Millard South: Sophomore guard averages 18.2 points and dropped 42, including 10 threes, in a game earlier this year.
Gracie Haneborg, North Platte: Combination of offensive (18.6 ppg) and defensive skills make her one of the top all-around players in the state.
Inia Jones, Omaha Central: The smooth 5-6 point guard already has a D-I offer from Omaha; averages 12.5 points and 4.4 assists.
Alexis Markowski, Lincoln Pius X: The 6-3 center is the most dominant player in the state, averaging 23.3 points and 12.1 boards per game.
Taylor McCabe, Fremont: The 5-9 junior is the best shooter in the state. She’s dropping 24 points a game and has hit 99 threes.
Aaniya Webb, Omaha Central: The 5-10 junior and D-I prospect leads the offensively charged Eagles in scoring at 15.6 points per game.
Kennadi Williams, Lincoln Southwest: The Silver Hawk offense took off when the freshman point guard was inserted into the starting lineup.
Coming in hot!
Lincoln Pius X (22-0): The Thunderbolts have yet to lose, and only twice has a foe played within single digits of them.
Lincoln Southwest (19-2): The Silver Hawks have won 16 straight since an early January loss to Pius X.
Millard South (23-1): The Patriots have won 14 straight and have averaged 74.6 points per game during that stretch.
Fremont (21-3): The Tigers have won 10 straight, averaging 73.1 points per game in that run.
It’s good to see you again!
Lincoln East: The Spartans are back at Pinnacle Bank Arena for a program-best sixth straight season.
Lincoln Pius X: The Thunderbolts are playing at state for the seventh time in eight seasons.
Millard South: After breaking a 16-year drought, the Patriots have nabbed six straight tickets to state.
At long last! We see you!
Omaha Central: The Eagles are back in the field for the first time since 2013. They won a state title in 2012.
Road trip!
North Platte: 226 miles to Lincoln.
PBA forecast
Lincoln Pius X, Millard South, Fremont, Lincoln Southwest and Omaha Central have sort of formed a big five this year, standing well above the rest of Class A. Any combination of those teams in the state semifinals will make for a fun Friday night at PBA. With Alexis Markowski in the paint, Lincoln Pius X is the team to beat. If Fremont and Millard South advance past the first round, oh, boy, will we see some offensive fireworks in the semifinals. The Lincoln Southwest-Omaha Central matchup is as good a first-round game as you’ll see. Southwest outlasted the Eagles in a physical, intense regular-season meeting.