Two Fremont hoopers took their free throw prowess all the way to the top of the Knights of Columbus annual free throw shooting contest.

Brennan Tynon and Trey Mooney were named winners in their respective age divisions of the 2022-2023 International Free Throw Championship.

Tynon, competing in 9-year-old girls division, prevailed as the state champion after sinking 23 of 25 attempts at the state competition in Grand Island in April. She reached the final state site by making 21 of 25 at the regional event in Omaha.

Mooney, in the boys 14-year-old division, took an identical path, making 21 of 25 at regionals and 23 of 25 at state. He needed to win a tiebreaker to emerge as the state champion and was a perfect 5 of 5 in the tiebreaker.

They are the second and third state champions sponsored by the Phil Sheridan Council #1497 of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, joining Trevor Wiegert, who won the boys 13-year-old division in 2009.