{{featured_button_text}}
Cal Janke

Cal Janke of Fremont Bergan has control against Dylan Ahlman of Battle Creek during a 138-pound match on Thursday night. Janke won the match 9-4.

 Kim Mruz / Fremont Tribune

Battle Creek edged Fremont Bergan 45-30 in a wrestling dual on Thursday night.

Ethan Villwok and Martin Meraz of the Knights won matches by pins. Villwok won by fall over Kase Thompson in 3:00 at 182 while Meraz prevailed in 3:06 against Jacob Ottis at 195.

Eli Simonson of Bergan earned a 7-2 decision over Dahlas Zlomke at 285. Cal Janke also won by decision as he beat Dylan Ahlman 9-4 at 138.

Bergan’s other two wins came via forfeit. Peyton Cone was unopposed at 220 while Koa McIntyre didn’t have a contest match at 170.

The Braves got forfeit wins from Garret Finke at 106, Hunter Kreikemeier at 120 and Korbyn Battershaw at 145. Jaxon Hassler (113), Carter King (126), Boston Reeves (132) and Traven Croghan (160) won by pins. Kaden Warneke (152) won by decision.

The Knights will compete Jan. 10-11 in the High Plains Invitational at Central Community College in Columbus.

Wrestling Dual

Battle Creek 45, Bergan 30

Results

182: Ethan Villwok (ARBE) over Kase Thompson (BACR) (Fall 3:00). 195: Martin Meraz (ARBE) over Jacob Ottis (BACR) (Fall 3:06). 220: Peyton Cone (ARBE) over (BACR) (For.). 285: Eli Simonson (ARBE) over Dahlas Zlomke (BACR) (Dec 7-2). 106: Garret Finke (BACR) over (ARBE) (For.). 113: Jaxson Hassler (BACR) over Tyler Allen (ARBE) (Fall 3:45). 120: Hunter Kreikemeier (BACR) over (ARBE) (For.). 126: Carter King (BACR) over Griffin Helgenberger (ARBE) (Fall 1:19). 132: Boston Reeves (BACR) over Thomas Connell (ARBE) (Fall 0:46). 138: Cal Janke (ARBE) over Dylan Ahlman (BACR) (Dec 9-4). 145: Korbyn Battershaw (BACR) over (ARBE) (For.). 152: Kaden Warneke (BACR) over Andrew Fellers (ARBE) (Dec 3-0). 160: Traven Croghan (BACR) over Dylan Marchand (ARBE) (Fall 3:54). 170: Koa McIntyre (ARBE) over (BACR) (For.).

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments