Battle Creek edged Fremont Bergan 45-30 in a wrestling dual on Thursday night.
Ethan Villwok and Martin Meraz of the Knights won matches by pins. Villwok won by fall over Kase Thompson in 3:00 at 182 while Meraz prevailed in 3:06 against Jacob Ottis at 195.
Eli Simonson of Bergan earned a 7-2 decision over Dahlas Zlomke at 285. Cal Janke also won by decision as he beat Dylan Ahlman 9-4 at 138.
Bergan’s other two wins came via forfeit. Peyton Cone was unopposed at 220 while Koa McIntyre didn’t have a contest match at 170.
The Braves got forfeit wins from Garret Finke at 106, Hunter Kreikemeier at 120 and Korbyn Battershaw at 145. Jaxon Hassler (113), Carter King (126), Boston Reeves (132) and Traven Croghan (160) won by pins. Kaden Warneke (152) won by decision.
The Knights will compete Jan. 10-11 in the High Plains Invitational at Central Community College in Columbus.
