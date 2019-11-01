BATTLE CREEK -- Reece Bode's 52-yard punt return for a score in the waning seconds of the first half propelled Battle Creek to a 34-14 win over Fremont Bergan on Friday night in the Class C-2 state playoffs.
The Braves took advantage of a failed Bergan punt to score the first points of the game. Bode carried four straight times with a final one resulting in a 2-yard touchdown with 5:09 left in the first quarter.
Bergan's defense kept the Braves bottled up for the remainder of the half. The Knights' offense finally broke through late in the second quarter.
Quarterback Jake Ridder drove the Knights 75 yards in 10 plays, including completions of 14 and 39 yards to Jackson Gilfry. Senior Ethan Villwok went the final 2 yards for the touchdown. Kaeden Thomsen's conversion tied it at 7 with 1:27 left.
Cal Janke intercepted a Taylor Frederick pass on the Braves' next possession. After a 1-yard run by Villwok and two incompletions, the Knights punted and Bode's return in the waning seconds gave Battle Creek the 13-7 lead at the break.
You have free articles remaining.
"That punt return before halftime really hurt us," Bergan assistant coach Doug Moore said. "I thought we regrouped pretty well at halftime and the kids remained positive. In that third quarter we had bad field position and we had three offensive penalties that pushed us back. You can't give a team like Battle Creek the short field."
The only scoring in the third quarter came on Frederick's 3-yard TD run with 2:07 left. Following a short Bergan punt, Bode opened the fourth quarter with a 28-yard scoring run that made it 27-7 with 11:52 left in the game.
Villwok gave the Knights a spark when he broke free for a 57-yard TD run with 11:41 left, but the Braves recovered the ensuing onside kick.
The Braves tacked on an 8-yard touchdown pass from Frederick to Mason Mink with 5:00 to complete the scoring.
The loss ends the Knights' season at 7-3. Battle Creek advances to the second round with a 9-1 record. More on the game will be in Tuesday's Tribune