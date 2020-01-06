Thanks to a 45-15 run in the second half, including a 30-7 run in the fourth quarter, Kearney earned an easy victory over Fremont High 86-38 Saturday night at Al Bahe Gymnasium.
Despite contributions from Carter Sintek and Mossimo Lojing who had 13 points each, Fremont could not slow the red-hot Kearney offense. The Bearcats were led by Nate Jacobsen (17 points), Seth Stroh (14 points), and Preston Pierson (10 points).
FHS head coach Joe Tynon felt that the Tigers did well to get inside and get looks they wanted but couldn’t get those shots to fall.
“I think for the most part we did a really good job of getting looks inside and in the paint, we weren’t able to finish them but I think that is the most paint touches we have gotten all season,” Tynon said. “The finishing is something we are working on a lot during practice, getting into bodies and battling through some contact and executing those looks into points.”
Fremont came out battling and fought to keep the game close for much of the first half but were battered by Kearney’s offensive attack and had no answer for cracking through their defense.
Fremont tied a season low in points scored, finishing with only 15 in the second half, eight points in the third quarter and seven in the fourth.
“We just didn’t finish well, we fought inside and got a lot of good looks but we didn’t put them away. We didn’t get a lot of looks from three-point range and we failed to cash in on our free throws when we got to the line,” Tynon said. “We have to be able to finish when we get as good of looks when we get inside, this was the best game in terms of getting looks inside and we have made great progress in that respect. Now we just have to work to get those looks to go.”
Fremont falls to 1-8 and will next take the court against Sioux City West in Iowa on Friday, Jan. 10, in a non-conference affair.