Beau Shanahan turned in a +1, 36, Monday at Fremont's nine-hole home quad to lead the Tigers to a team win.

"Things came together for him on our home course and hopefully he can carry that into next week," said Fremont coach Matt Burg.

This week's slate of rounds was built in part as a final tune-up for the postseason - getting one last round in at Fremont Golf Club, the host of the A-3 district meet and getting a preview of the state course in Norfolk for Fremont's final regular season event.

"It gives us some familiarity," Burg said on hosting the district. "When its your home course, you game kind of naturally tailors itself to it."

Carson Vecera added a runner-up finish to the Tigers' haul, shooting a +3, 38. Drake Hull joined his teammates on the medal stand with a fifth place finish at +5, 40.

Derrick Meyer rounded out Fremont's team score of 160 - six strokes better than runner-up Bennington - with a 46.

Carter Franzen also had a round of 56 for Fremont.

Fremont and nearly every other Class A school with state golf aspirations will descend on Norfolk Country Club Friday to get one last peek at the state track in the final regular season tournament of the year.