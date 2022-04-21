Becca Baker picks up lone win for Tigers against Lincoln Southwest

Fremont tennis lost 8-1 to Lincoln Southwest Thursday.

“We wanted to make sure we were stepping up and try to equal their game as much as we could and not get blown off the court by them and that happened in a lot of matches, the scores aren’t going to show that, but that happens,” said Fremont coach Justin Bigsby.

Becca Baker secured the lone win for the Tigers, claiming an 8-6 win at No. 6 singles.

“Becca just goes out there and does what she knows how to do and there is a simplicity to that,” Bigsby said. “She went out there and played her game, didn’t let her opponent’s game phase her and won a close match.”

Baker was also a part of the closest doubles loss on the day for the Tigers, as she and Adisyn Mendlik fell 8-4 in No. 2 doubles after leading 3-2 in the match.

“In doubles, we wanted to play as aggressively as we could and on the two doubles court, we were able to, so that was good,” Bigsby said.

Mendlik battled to an 8-5 loss in her No. 5 singles match.

No. 1 doubles Grace Blick and Kenzie Kirby were shutout in their loss while No. 3 doubles Maddie Wusk and Grace Cruise fell 8-1.

Blick was bested 8-1 in her No. 3 singles match while Kirby took an 8-1 loss.

Both No. 1 Abbie Bigsby and No. 2 Nora Pentel lost their singles match 8-3.

Fremont will, pending weather, host the Fremont Invitational Saturday starting at 9 a.m.

