Bedsole, Alfaro champions at Pierce Invite

Fremont wrestling took home two individual championships from the Pierce Invite Saturday—one on the girls side and one on the boys side—while securing the girls runner-up team trophy.

Kaylee Bedsole (120) remained unbeaten on the year to secure her third tournament title of her freshman campaign.

Bedsole picked up two pins to reach the finals, then ended the day with a 10-2 major decision over Corah Linnaus of Stanton to move to 14-0 on the year.

With Bedsole’s title, the Fremont girls finished with 131.5 points, behind only host Pierce, which won with 159 points.

Fremont was well represented in the final bouts of the day with four wrestlers in the finals and five in the third place match.

Sophia Turpitt (100), Sofia Blanco (105) and Julissa Guerrero (235) all reached the finals, but finished runner-up.

Turpitt ws pinned in the third period by Abby Negley of Gothenburg. Blanco took a first period fall against Icis Sackville of Pierce. Precious DeCora of Winnebago pinned Guerrero in 1:47.

Of the five wrestlers in the third place matches, Kyra Gonzalez (110), Sophia Peterson (140) and Sheccid Vallin (155) emerged with bronze placements while Kylie Sullivan (125) and Hailey O’Brien (190) finished fourth.

Gonzalez ended the day with a first period pin of Raegan Maas. Peterson notched bronze with a third period pin of Lainey Jensen of Pierce. Vallin was awarded third after a no contest.

Sullivan was pinned by Maggie Painter of Pierce in the second period, just the sophomore’s second loss of the year.

O’Brien was pinned in the second period to end her day.

Benny Alfaro (195) was the boy’s champion, going 4-0 on the day.

The senior started the day with back-to-back first period pins, then put Tyson Sanger of Crofton-Bloomfield to his back with 17 seconds left in the semifinals.

The 195lbs title bout was decided by Alfaro’s escape point in the third period, sealing a 1-0 decision.

Michael Dalton (170) and Preston Wagner (220) also both reached the championship round, but lost.

Dalton finished on a 5-0 decision loss to Blake Bolling of Pierce after recording a pin and a 9-0 major decision to reach the championship.

Wagner was put on his back in the third period of the title bout by Ty Tramp of Crofton-Bloomfield after winning his first two matches by pin.

Quinlan Johnson (120) placed for the Tigers, finishing fourth.